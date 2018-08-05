SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Lawyer Furious Over ‘Sexist’ No-Men Allowed Pool Party

By Rob Shimshock
August 5, 2018 at 6:49am
Print

A lawyer slammed a “sexist” no-single-men pool party hosted by a California hotel while speaking with The Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

San Diego lawyer Alfred G. Rava is representing three men, Mitchell Fairless, Chris Fairless and James Hamilton, in a lawsuit against DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs and Plush, a party company that hosted an event at the hotel. The men are suing the hotel and party company for violating California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and Business and Professions Code 125.6.

Rava filed his lawsuit with the Superior Court of California County of Riverside on July 26 and received a copy of the complaint Wednesday. The complaint opens with a quote: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Plush advertised its event at DoubleTree with a “discounted rate $175 per couple” and “single ladies are only $20.” At least one of the plaintiffs received the ad by email and Plush also advertised it at Plushlife.org. The plaintiffs assert the company banned single men from attending a pool party hosted by DoubleTree on July 20 and 21, citing a text message one of their male acquaintances received from Plush reading “single men are not allowed to the event.”

“All persons within the jurisdiction of this state are free and equal, and no matter what their sex,” states the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

TRENDING: Top Trump Aides Look To Drastically Slash Refugees Entering United States

Plush is now advertising a similar Aug. 2-5 event in Scottsdale, Arizona, where California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act holds no weight.

“I know the left would have a cow if there (were) a similar event at this hotel, or at any hotel, that allowed couples and single men to attend, charging couples $175 and single men only $20, but prohibiting single women from entering,” Rava told TheDCNF.

The lawyer said that multiple hotel employees told the three plaintiffs that single men could not attend the event, but Rava did not think they ever provided a reason.

“I speculate that because it appeared from the advertisement for the event … to be some type of ‘swingers’ event, that single women were more desirous than single men,” Rava told TheDCNF. “In fact, single (men) were not just less desirous, they were not at all desired and were outright banned from attending.”

Do you think the hotel's admittance rules were sexist?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Rava asked the Palm Springs Superior Court of California in his July 26 complaint to make the defendants pay statutory and attorneys’ fees, forbid the defendants from discriminating against single men and compel the defendants to take “sensitivity, diversity, and sex and marital status discrimination training” pertaining specifically to single men.

The lawyer said that each of his three clients are entitled to $16,000 in statutory damages.

DoubleTree and Plush did not return multiple requests for comment.

The Palm Springs Superior Court of California will first address the case in a January 2019 Case Management Conference.

Rava previously forced San Diego’s fire and rescue foundation to cancel an empowerment camp scheduled for March 3 and 4 for girls only a day after receiving his Feb. 22 letter addressed to the foundation, the city attorney and the fire-rescue department.

RELATED: The False Premise of the Equal Rights Amendment

Rava said the California legislature quadrupled the minimum statutory damages that must be paid by parties violating California Civil Code sections 51, 51.5 and 51.6 during the legislature’s 2001-2002 session, specifically to combat Ladies’ Day and similar events that charged men more than women.

The lawyer said he has prosecuted more than 300 Unruh Civil Rights Act cases, 298 of which have involved discrimination against men.

“Next week, I will likely be filing an Unruh Civil Rights Act sex discrimination lawsuit against a long-established San Diego restaurant and pool hall that recently hosted an event that charged men $40 to enter while charging women only $5 to enter the same July 7th event,” the lawyer said.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Jack Davis

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump prays during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump looks on before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Chris Agee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

Neetu Chandak

AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images

Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.