Lawyer Furious Over ‘Sexist’ No-Men Allowed Pool Party

A lawyer slammed a “sexist” no-single-men pool party hosted by a California hotel while speaking with The Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

San Diego lawyer Alfred G. Rava is representing three men, Mitchell Fairless, Chris Fairless and James Hamilton, in a lawsuit against DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs and Plush, a party company that hosted an event at the hotel. The men are suing the hotel and party company for violating California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and Business and Professions Code 125.6.

Rava filed his lawsuit with the Superior Court of California County of Riverside on July 26 and received a copy of the complaint Wednesday. The complaint opens with a quote: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Plush advertised its event at DoubleTree with a “discounted rate $175 per couple” and “single ladies are only $20.” At least one of the plaintiffs received the ad by email and Plush also advertised it at Plushlife.org. The plaintiffs assert the company banned single men from attending a pool party hosted by DoubleTree on July 20 and 21, citing a text message one of their male acquaintances received from Plush reading “single men are not allowed to the event.”

“All persons within the jurisdiction of this state are free and equal, and no matter what their sex,” states the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

Plush is now advertising a similar Aug. 2-5 event in Scottsdale, Arizona, where California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act holds no weight.

“I know the left would have a cow if there (were) a similar event at this hotel, or at any hotel, that allowed couples and single men to attend, charging couples $175 and single men only $20, but prohibiting single women from entering,” Rava told TheDCNF.

The lawyer said that multiple hotel employees told the three plaintiffs that single men could not attend the event, but Rava did not think they ever provided a reason.

“I speculate that because it appeared from the advertisement for the event … to be some type of ‘swingers’ event, that single women were more desirous than single men,” Rava told TheDCNF. “In fact, single (men) were not just less desirous, they were not at all desired and were outright banned from attending.”

Rava asked the Palm Springs Superior Court of California in his July 26 complaint to make the defendants pay statutory and attorneys’ fees, forbid the defendants from discriminating against single men and compel the defendants to take “sensitivity, diversity, and sex and marital status discrimination training” pertaining specifically to single men.

The lawyer said that each of his three clients are entitled to $16,000 in statutory damages.

DoubleTree and Plush did not return multiple requests for comment.

The Palm Springs Superior Court of California will first address the case in a January 2019 Case Management Conference.

Rava previously forced San Diego’s fire and rescue foundation to cancel an empowerment camp scheduled for March 3 and 4 for girls only a day after receiving his Feb. 22 letter addressed to the foundation, the city attorney and the fire-rescue department.

Rava said the California legislature quadrupled the minimum statutory damages that must be paid by parties violating California Civil Code sections 51, 51.5 and 51.6 during the legislature’s 2001-2002 session, specifically to combat Ladies’ Day and similar events that charged men more than women.

The lawyer said he has prosecuted more than 300 Unruh Civil Rights Act cases, 298 of which have involved discrimination against men.

“Next week, I will likely be filing an Unruh Civil Rights Act sex discrimination lawsuit against a long-established San Diego restaurant and pool hall that recently hosted an event that charged men $40 to enter while charging women only $5 to enter the same July 7th event,” the lawyer said.

