The release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is pictured in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 27. A fourth leak has been detected in the undersea gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe, after explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage.
The release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is pictured in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 27. A fourth leak has been detected in the undersea gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe, after explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage. (Swedish Coast Guard / Getty Images)

Leaked Air Force Docs Point to Major Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: Report

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2023 at 9:49am
A classified document shared by Massachusetts Air Force National Guardsman Jack Teixeira with his gamer friends indicated that the Ukrainian military was contemplating the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline three months before an explosion ruptured the natural gas line under the Baltic Sea on Sept. 26.

Although the document does not prove who sabotaged the pipeline, which carries natural gas from Russia to Germany, parts of what the document said outlined a Ukrainian plan similar to what authorities believe took place, according to The Washington Post.

The report is based on information shared by an individual in Ukraine and various European intelligence agencies. In June, the CIA shared the information with Germany and other European nations, the Post reported, citing sources it did not name.

The Post noted that the details in the report could not be verified and that Ukraine has officially denied blowing up the line.

The report said European intelligence agencies said a small team of plotters who developed a plan for an attack reported to Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the top military officer in Ukraine. The report said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was kept out of the loop to give him plausible deniability.

The plot and the attack have some commonalities, the report said. The attack was carried out by six people who rented a boat and planted the explosives. Because the pipeline was 240 feet below the sea, officials said the attack was carried out by experienced divers.

The report noted that the Ukrainian plan focused on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but in the actual sabotage, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were both damaged.

The Post report spurred new speculation on Twitter.

The report shared by Teixeira, who was arrested for divulging classified information, said the Ukrainian plan was put on hold in June 2022 with no clear explanation for the reason.

The report also said that in that same month, multiple European governments were briefed on the possible Ukrainian plot to blow up the line.

The Post report said questions over Ukraine’s involvement have since been hushed in order to maintain a united European front as Ukraine fights off a Russian invasion.

A March report in The New York Times suggested the Nord Stream attack could have been linked to Ukraine.

At that point, officials publicly said they suspected a pro-Ukraine group could have been involved, or enemies of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, also suggesting the explosion could have been part of an operation the Ukrainian government would not officially acknowledge.

At that time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stopped well short of blaming Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

“We need to clearly differentiate whether it was a Ukrainian group that acted on the orders of Ukraine or … without the government’s knowledge,” he said then, noting that some experts were suggesting the sabotage could have been a false flag operation trying to pin the blame on Ukraine.

As noted by the Post, at the time of the explosion, the Biden administration initially suggested Russia might be to blame, an accusation that has since faded away. The Defense Department has said the investigation into the sabotage is still underway.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
