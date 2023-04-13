Parler Share
Suspect Arrested by FBI in Connection with Leaked Pentagon Docs Exposing Ukraine Plans

 By Jack Davis  April 13, 2023 at 1:38pm
A Massachusetts man who is an employee of the Air Force National Guard was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of classified Department of Defense documents, including one outlining Ukraine’s plans for a spring offensive, according to reports.

The documents were leaked publicly to a variety of social media outlets.

“Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information. Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a Justice Department news release.

“FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident. He will have an initial appearance at the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts,” Garland said.

“This investigation is ongoing,” the attorney general said.

“Today, the FBI took 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira into custody without incident at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified U.S. government and military documents,” an FBI representative said, according to The New York Times.

“The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence,” the representative said. “Since late last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk.”

A search of a home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, accompanied the arrest, according to the Times.

Teixeira told members of the Discord server Thug Shaker Central that he was a technology support staffer at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base on Cape Cod, one member of the group said, according to The Washington Post.

The Times reported that for months, “one of the users uploaded hundreds of pages of intelligence briefings into the small chat group.”

Members of Thug Shaker Central said the postings were not intended to go public, but a teenage member of the group posted some publicly, the report said.

The person who leaked was not a whistleblower, they said, and the secret documents were never meant to leave their small corner of the internet.

“This guy was a Christian, anti-war, just wanted to inform some of his friends about what’s going on,” said a 17-year-old whose name was not used.

“We have some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games, we like war games,” the teen said.

A report in the Post said the leaks were selected for their importance to the group.

“He’s a smart person. He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren’t accidental leaks of any kind,” the member said.

The reports in the Times and Post said it was unknown how highly classified information would have come into the possession of the suspect.

A Pentagon spokesman said Monday that the Defense Department is working “around-the-clock” to determine what damage was caused by the leaks, according to the Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




