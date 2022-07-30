Share
Commentary

Leaked Bank Memo: They're Actually Hoping Things Will Get Worse for American Workers

 By Randy DeSoto  July 29, 2022 at 6:26pm
Share

A Bank of America executive in a leaked memo wrote “we hope” that the ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed lessens significantly, meaning American workers will have fewer options.

Ethan Harris, the head of global economics research for the corporation’s investment banking arm, Bank of America Securities, explained in a memo titled “Mid-year review” that will be accomplished through a slowing economy and hence higher unemployment numbers.

The Intercept, which obtained a copy of the memo, said the June 17 document is meant to make predictions for Bank of America’s clients concerning the direction of the economy.

“We expect growth to fade close to zero by the second half of next year as the lagged impact of tighter financial conditions cools the economy,” Harris wrote, pointing to the Federal Reserve’s raising of interest rates.

The result will be a “weaker demand for workers,” he explained.

Trending:
Democrats' New Inflation Bill Has Special 2024 Election Contingency

“By the end of next year, we hope the ratio of job openings to unemployed is down to the more normal highs of the last business cycle,” Harris added.

The federal government calculates the ratio the other way around: The number of unemployed workers to job openings. However, right now, due to the tight labor market, the statistic is reversed.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the ratio stood at 0.5 as of May, i.e, there were two job openings for every unemployed person.

At the end of May, there were 11.3 million job openings and as of last month 5.9 million unemployed Americans.

Do you think Biden's policies helped created the labor shortage problem?

By way of comparison, in July 2009 as a result of the Great Recession, the ratio of unemployed to job openings was 6.5. That meant over 6 unemployed people for every job available.

In January 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns during the hot economy under then-President Donald Trump, the ratio was 0.8, so slightly favoring workers, but close to one opening for everyone looking for work.

And of course, inflation was at an annual 2.5 percent rate, versus the 9.1 percent that we’re experiencing now.

Harris predicted inflation will come down as both the supply of goods has increased and the demand is going down.

However the tight labor market will continue to create inflationary pressure and “wage pressures are going to be harder to reverse,” he wrote.

Related:
Family Pulls $550,000 in Business Over Woke Bank's New Pronoun Badges, Mass Exodus Begins

How did we get such a tight labor market? President Joe Biden and the Democrats definitely played their part.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan incentivized people not to work. Throw in bad energy policies and your have 40-year high inflation.

Harris rightly observed that the Fed has responded by raising interest rates, which he “hopes” will ease the tight labor market by slowing the economy, which is happening.

In that sense, he’s hoping things get worse for the American worker, which is not a good place to be.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Leaked Bank Memo: They're Actually Hoping Things Will Get Worse for American Workers
Doocy Presses Jean-Pierre's Claim That Texas and AZ Busing Migrants to DC Is the Problem
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes to Turning Point USA Students for Associating Them with Neo-Nazis
Insiders Reveal Clue About Trump's Potential 2024 Running Mate: 'He Definitely Likes Her'
Turning Point USA Forces 'View' to Issue On-Air Apology After Claiming Student Group Associated with Neo-Nazis
See more...

Conversation