The Bible tells us that God gave the Ten Commandments to Moses before the Israelites entered the Promised Land to teach them how to live.

It gave them a code of behavior that separated them from idol-worshiping nations. The first of those commandments was, “Thou shalt not have any other gods before me.” Those who broke this commandment were no longer part of the faith.

But now, corporate America is constructing a new religion, complete with a code of ethics and even its own “Ten Commandments.” To some, the repercussions of violating these corporate commandments may feel even more severe than being excommunicated from their traditional faith.

A 2020 internal document from IBM subsidiary Red Hat, obtained by James O’Keefe, creator of OMG Media, titled “Allyship Commandments,” shows ten race-based rules or “commandments” employees at Red Hat had to observe.

If employees did not observe those commandments, according to an interview by former CEO Paul Cormier, those employees would no longer be working at Red Hat.

Among the ten commandments read out by O’Keefe, the second commandment read: “Never question the REALITY of our Black friends and colleagues.”

The fifth commandment expected people in the allyship to understand that “only WHITE people are racist.”

The sixth commandment declared that a member of the allyship “Knows the Black community owes us NOTHING in this work.”

The eighth commandment declared that the allyship “Is never rooted in WHITE SAVIORISM,” and the tenth commandment advised those in the allyship not “seek recognition or praise for a job well done.”

Earlier this year, O’Keefe revealed other internal IBM training documents on stage at the Turning Point USA conference AmericaFest. The documents, reportedly provided by an IBM whistleblower, contain slides discussing concepts of whiteness and biases in society, according to the Post Millennial.

One graphic titled “How Does Whiteness Work?” is divided into three sections: Blindness, Power and Divide+Conquer.

Another slide shows a graphic of a microscope and shows “what’s been ‘under the microscope'” as “black behaviors, black culture, black history, black oppression, black celebrity, black art, black stories” and contrasts it on the other side with the “Real Problem” which is defined in the graphic as “white judgment, white theft, white history, white supremacy, white allowance, white elitism, white censorship.”

The third slide revealed by O’Keefe showed a graphic describing ancient Greeks’ interactions with Africans, claiming that Greek knowledge came from African scholarship. The slide identified “what gets missed” as “black excellence, black joy, black achievement, black contribution, black is beautiful, black intelligence, black innovation, which was contrasted with the “Problem” for each of these, which was simply “white erasure.”

According to O’Keefe, after he broke the story, OMG has received “hundreds, perhaps even thousands of DMs” from companies saying they have witnessed similar corporate behavior.

Just as the Ten Commandments established laws and ethics for practicing Judeo-Christianity, the DEI, or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion “Allyship Commandments” dictate rules and standards for demonstrating one’s commitment to racial justice initiatives in the workplace. Violating either code risks exclusion from the community.

The Ten Commandments taught us that all humans came from one ancestor, created by one Creator, making us no lesser or higher than one another but all needing guidance from Him.

The DEI commandments teach us that the white race is more evil than all other races and needs a code of ethics to please black people.

The New Testament teaches us that “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23.

The DEI commandments teach us that only white people have sinned and must atone by never questioning black people.

Where the gospel invites transformation through freely chosen faith in Christ, these trainings mandate adhesion to racialist dogmas, on pain of excommunication from companies that form the center of modern community.

While the Bible tells us that our fight is not against “flesh and blood” but against demonic powers, DEI’s religion teaches that the fight is against one demonized race.

The irony of these documents is that while most DEI advocates reject Christianity and organized religion because of “white saviorism” — although Jesus wasn’t white — they have created their own orthodoxies and religious cults that are more fundamentalist and organized than any of the religions they reject.

