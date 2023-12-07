James O'Keefe Says Something Odd Happens When He's on the Phone with Whistleblowers

“Big Brother is watching you” and “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you” are lines from George Orwell’s novel “1984” and Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22.” These days, reality is stranger than fiction — and a lot more dangerous.

Award-winning investigative journalist James O’Keefe — founder of Project Veritas and O’Keefe Media Group — is a conservative. No wonder he’s paranoid — he should be.

O’Keefe posted a video of his smartphone doing strange things when he tried to open an app. He clicked on a Telegram icon and the screen went briefly blank. He scrolled some more, and the phone turned off and then back on. “I’ve never seen that before,” O’Keefe observed.

O’Keefe then left a message on the post with the video: “Am I paranoid or being hacked? Happens while I’m on the line with new whistleblowers …”

Maybe it was just a glitch. Technology can be squirrely. Maybe not. These days, the government seems to be drunk on spying on American citizens — especially conservatives.

“The life of a journalist exposing the FBI and The New York Times,” O’Keefe quipped in the video while the label “Creepy!!” flashed in red at the top of the screen.

O’Keefe is brave. In 2013, his book, “Breakthrough: Our Guerrilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy” was a New York Times bestseller. Jon Stewart called O’Keefe “the Ashton Kutcher of the conservative movement.” The New York Post declared, “James O’Keefe is dismissed as a ‘conservative activist,’ but he’s doing something much worse — journalism.”

That kind of praise gets a target on your back. The radical left is no friend of James O’Keefe. Being paranoid is part and parcel of his game.

But O’Keefe is not alone. People with far less notoriety are being targeted by the left — and by “left,” I mean a weaponized FBI and CIA.

In August, The Catholic Herald published an article sharing evidence that the FBI spied on “traditionalist U.S. Catholics” across the country. In February, the FBI was targeting Catholics around Richmond, Virginia, in an investigation of “the far-right nationalist movement.”

This week, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa confronted FBI Christopher Wray with a memo from his own department that indicated the investigation of Catholics stretched far beyond Richmond, contradicting Wray’s own prior testimony. Wray stuck to his story that the memo “was the product of only one FBI office,” according to Grassley’s official website.

When Grassley asked Wray whether he had taken time to review the Richmond anti-Catholic memo before his congressional testimony, Wray couldn’t or wouldn’t answer.

According to Fox News, the FBI recruited a priest and a choir director to inform — spy — on fellow Catholics. I’ve heard Catholics called a lot of things, but the FBI targeting them as potential domestic terrorists is a first.

According to Fox, “The House Weaponization Committee found ‘no legitimate basis’ for the FBI memo inserting federal law enforcement into Catholic churches.” Traditional Catholics are by definition conservative. It sounds like that’s enough of a reason for them to get targeted by the FBI.

But it’s not just Catholics or conservatives who should be paranoid. In 2017, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that there was evidence the CIA was using “everyday devices — from the phone in your pocket to the television set in your bedroom” to spy on U.S. and foreign citizens. They based the report on a mountain of documents released by WikiLeaks.

If that’s not enough, American Miltary News reported that the Biden administration had been tracking every single American who traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The next time your smartphone, television or other “smart” device starts acting weird, there’s a chance it might not just be a glitch, especially if you’re a conservative.

O’Keefe’s right to be afraid, very afraid. Big Brother is watching. And he may very well be watching you.

