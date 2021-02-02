Leaked Video: Facebook Execs Admit They Have Too Much Power, Are Excited to Work with Biden

Facebook executives admitted that they have too much power as a private company and that they are looking forward to working with the Biden administration in a recent video leaked by an insider.

The insider shared the video with Project Veritas, which has since released the video to the public.

The video includes footage from Jan. 7 and Jan. 21 where CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other senior executives admit “to the company’s wide-ranging powers to censor political speech and promote partisan objectives,” according to Project Veritas.

In the Jan. 7 video, Zuckerberg accused former President Trump of undermining “the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

“It’s so important that our political leaders lead by example, make sure we put the nation first here, and what we’ve seen is that the president has been doing the opposite of that,” Zuckerberg said.

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters in the Capitol I think has rightly bothered and disturbed people in the U.S. and around the world.”

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity also described how the social media company targets “dangerous” speech.

“We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence,” Rosen said.

“These are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space, our efforts to protect the election.”

During the Jan. 21 meeting, Zuckerberg praised President Joe Biden and his use of executive orders in his first days in office.

“In his first day, President Biden already issued a number of Executive Orders on areas that we as a company care quite deeply about and have for some time,” he said.

“Areas like immigration, preserving DACA, ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries, as well as other Executive Orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity. I think these were all important and positive steps.”

He added, “I think that these were all important and positive steps and I’m looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities starting with the COVID response.”

Facebook’s Head of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, brought up the backlash the company received after it suspended Trump from its platform.

“There has been quite a lot of disquiet expressed by many leaders around the world, from the President of Mexico to Alexei Navalny in Russia, and Chancellor Angela Merkel and others saying, ‘well this shows that private companies have got too much power and they should only be making these decisions in a way that is framed by democratically agreed rules.’ We agree with that,” he said.

“Ideally, we wouldn’t be taking these decisions on our own, we would be taking these decisions in line with our own conformity, with democratically agreed rules and principles. At the moment, those democratically agreed rules don’t exist. We still have to make decisions in real-time.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Facebook for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

