Parler Share
Sports
News
LeBron James reacts during an NBA game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
LeBron James reacts during an NBA game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

LeBron James Roasted for His Comment on NFL Star Who Faced 2 Dozen Sexual Assault Allegations

 By Jack Davis  January 2, 2023 at 9:03am
Parler Share

NBA star LeBron James was taken to task after tweeting his support of an NFL quarterback who has faced multiple sexual assault claims.

Deshaun Watson, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans, threw three touchdown passes Sunday as the Browns defeated the Washington Commanders 24-10, according to Cleveland.com.

Along the way, James tweeted his support for Watson, who in the past had called for the NFL to back protests by NFL players, according to The New York Times.

“Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back!” James tweeted.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

Watson had been suspended for 11 games by the NFL in the aftermath of more than 24 allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the New York Times.

The league also fined Watson $5 million and required him to take part in a behavioral treatment program.

Should DeShaun Watson have been allowed to return to the field this season?

Although Watson was never charged by police, he has since settled the claims against him in all but two cases.

With that as the background, many were surprised James supported Watson, with one poster saying, “You can still delete this” and another writing, “No way is this real.”

Related:
LeBron James Gets Testy with Reporters, Attempts to Spark Racism Controversy Over 65-Year-Old Photo of an NFL Owner


The allegations against Watson said he behaved improperly during massages. Some of his accusers claimed sexual harassment or sexual assault. The allegations stemmed from Watson’s days with the Texans. Watson refused to play for the team in 2021 and was traded to Cleveland in 2022. Watson signed a $230 million, five-year contract with the Browns.

Writing on SkySports, Hannah Wilkes expressed her outrage that Watson was allowed back by the NFL.

“[T]he sum of all these parts is a system and a culture where women are repeatedly told, in a myriad of ways, that they are ‘less than.’ Their experiences are less important than the ability of an elite sportsman. Their collective voices are less powerful than a wealthy man. That they, essentially, don’t matter,” she wrote.

“In a sport that celebrates diversity and inclusion, one which is patting itself on the back for the number of women in coaching jobs, celebrating more women than ever in executive boardrooms and applauding having more female fans than ever, it matters,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




LeBron James Roasted for His Comment on NFL Star Who Faced 2 Dozen Sexual Assault Allegations
Movie Star Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After 'Weather Related Accident'
House Conservatives Put McCarthy's Leadership Spot in Jeopardy Just Before Vote, Urge 'Radical Departure from the Status Quo'
New Years Eve Shooting Leaves Multiple Injured as Thousands Gathered on the Streets
Grammy Award-Winning Artist Dies at 74 - Had First Hit Single in 1973
See more...

Conversation