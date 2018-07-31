LeBron James Says Trump Is Using Sports To Divide the Nation

NBA legend LeBron James is earning praise off the court for working in conjunction with his hometown school district to create a unique elementary school for at-risk students.

In addition to speaking out about the importance of education, he has also made several public statements about the social implications he sees in Trump-era America.

During a recent CNN interview that touched on both topics, James told host Don Lemon that he believes President Donald Trump is attempting to “divide” the nation, specifically through sports-related rhetoric.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months (is) he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us,” he said. “And that’s something that I can’t relate to.”

LeBron James: "This race thing is taking over" as Donald Trump uses sports "to divide us." ➡️ https://t.co/zK8bkQJ52x 🎥: @CNN pic.twitter.com/toqxKIKuyu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 31, 2018

TRENDING: Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

When Lemon pressed him to address the possibility that he would seek public office after he retires, James remained coy until the host presented a hypothetical scenario in which “Trump’s going to win” unless he runs.

“Well, in that case I may,” James replied. “I believe there’s someone else out there. I hope.”

Though much of Trump’s criticism has been aimed at the NFL, James said he felt moved to speak out against what he sees as a schismatic president.

“I can’t sit back and say nothing,” he told Lemon, going on to note the important role sports played in giving him exposure to diversity of thought and culture.

Do you think LeBron James is right about Trump's rhetoric about sports? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white,” he said. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me.”

James said he thought about those early experiences and some subtle differences he saw between the way his “white friends” lived and the way his parents raised him.

“For me, everything where I grew up was on top of the refrigerator,” he said, contrasting that experience with the pantries favored by white families he knew.

It was in hopes of extending the opportunities he has enjoyed to the next generation that James invested millions of his own money into the Akron, Ohio, educational initiative.

James said the “I Promise School” is aimed at making sure “every kid that walks through this school” will be inspired and leave with “something where they can give back.”

From free uniforms and transportation to college tuition guaranteed for all graduates. LeBron James takes @DonLemon on an exclusive tour of his new 'I Promise' school https://t.co/2HXF5tXQTA pic.twitter.com/mWiCBt3Fdc — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) July 31, 2018

More than the supplies and curriculum, the father of three said he wants kids to realize that someone cares about them.

“For kids, in general, all they want to know is that someone cares,” James said. “And when they walk through that door, I hope they know that someone cares.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.