Police Investigating After 13-Year-Old Basketball Player Is Recorded Stomping Opponent's Head Mid-Game

Police have opened an investigation after a violent attack at a youth basketball game was captured on camera.

In the video, a player, identified as a 13-year-old boy, was seen stomping the head of an opposing boy who had fallen to the ground.

The Sunday game was a match between the Filipino-American youth team Tumakbo United and Payton’s Place in Alameda, California.

The video started with a Tumakbo United player receiving the ball.

A Payton’s Place player then collided with him, grabbing his jersey and bringing them both down. A short scramble for the ball turned into a scuffle between the two downed players.

Another Payton’s Place player was then seen approaching the downed Tumakbo teen from behind.

The approaching player raised his right foot high above the victim and appeared to throw the full weight of his body into that foot as it slammed into the other boy’s head, making him go completely limp on the floor.

A referee immediately intervened and grabbed the attacker, creating distance from the victim.

A video of the incident can be seen here. (WARNING: The linked video contains graphic content.)

According to KTVU-TV, the Alameda Police Department confirmed that it is currently investigating the incident.

Authorities said both boys were listed as 13 years old in the incident report, but other information about the case is being kept quiet because of the age of those involved.

The incident left the downed Tumakbo player with heath problems he is still dealing with.

“You could clearly see the size of his shoe on his face,” the victim’s mother Eva Guingab told KGO-TV. “My son suffered a concussion for the first time he played basketball.”

The Guingab family said the child is in concussion protocol after the injury. The incident also left the youth plagued with headaches.

The Payton’s Place player’s parents believed their son was simply defending his teammate from the Tomakbo United player.

Payton’s Place put out a statement shortly after the recorded incident began to gain traction online.

“There is footage circulating of one of our team’s games this past weekend,” the sports nonprofit wrote in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, the footage is not a positive representation of our team and our values.

“The behavior that was exhibited by our player is not acceptable, and is being taken seriously. We do not condone violence. Our players are expected to conduct themselves with integrity on and off the court.”

KTVU reported Payton’s Place issued another statement Tuesday saying the 13-year-old behind the attack is no longer playing with Payton’s Place.

“His behavior was unexpected. We are working to assist in providing him resources to prevent this in the future,” the team announced.

“Violence has never been a part of our team. On behalf of the Payton’s Place Family, we sincerely apologize to the player injured in this incident, his family, and all those impacted.”

