LeBron's Son, Bronny, Gets Snubbed in 1st Round of NBA Draft as Teams Choose Other Players Over Him

Even if you’re a hardcore NBA fan, you could have skipped draft night 2024.

There was no superstar in the making like French phenom Victor Wembanyama in last year’s draft. Nor was there an Anthony Edwards, or Tyrese Halliburton, or even a, say, LaMelo Ball. Instead, the entire “cream of the crop” was usually referred to with terms like “good rotation player,” “needs to fill out his frame,” or “great sixth-man material.”

And, even in this parts-bin of likely future disappointments, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ once-highly touted son didn’t get picked in the first round.

Granted, as the New York Post pointed out, Bronny James “going undrafted in Round 1 wasn’t exactly a shock — he had been pegged as a likely second-round pick throughout the draft process.”

“He underwent just two individual workouts this summer with the Lakers and Suns, although he had opportunities to work out for other teams.”

However, the fact that he got passed over by everybody once and only underwent a few workouts is indicative of the fact that leaving the University of Southern California for the NBA Draft after one meh season might not have been exactly the greatest move.

James fils began drawing the attention of pro scouts during his final years at the Sierra Canyon School, a prestigious K-12th grade academy in Los Angeles.

In March 2023, The Sporting News described James, as a senior in his last high school game, “as a playmaker, defender and rebounder” who “attacked the glass with an attitude and rebounds extremely well for a 6-3 guard.”

“His acceleration is smooth like a Tesla when he pushes the pace in transition. He always made the extra pass in the halfcourt, giving up good shots to get a better shot.”

Bronny James sets up junior AJ Swinton (VaTech commit) for a 3 to end the first quarter. Notre Dame 19, Sierra Canyon 12 pic.twitter.com/tYHWDooJgL — Kyle Irving (@KyleIrv_) March 8, 2023

However, after committing to the University of Southern California, Bronny was lucky to simply be alive for the 2023-24 season after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout last summer.

The 18-year-old was treated by doctors in California, Minnesota and New Jersey, and the cause of his collapse was deemed to be a congenital heart defect.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” a statement from the LeBron James Family Foundation said, according to The Associated Press.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

And while he did return, the returns weren’t exactly Tesla-smooth in his first year with the USC Trojans. In 25 games, Bronny scored just 4.8 points per game. Nevertheless, despite low expectations from that performance, he declared for this year’s draft.

Bleacher Report’s mock draft had him going in the second round — deep in the second round — and you’ll never guess with which team. Actually, you probably will.

“Rival teams sound uncertain about Bronny James’ chances of getting drafted, though the Los Angeles Lakers remain the popular guess as to his most likely destination,” the mock draft, which had him picked at No. 55, stated.

“If he’s still on the board deep into the second round, L.A.’s front office could feel pressure to select him, considering it’s essentially a risk-free pick that late, and passing at No. 55 would signal to LeBron how little the team thinks of Bronny.”

In other words, the only reason analysts think he’s going to get picked is to not offend daddy. Now there’s a statement on your talent. The report went on to say that Bronny’s “stock and debated potential have ultimately become some of the most unique and tricky storylines of the modern NBA Draft era.”

Yeah, you don’t say.

That out of the way, it’s worth noting that Bleacher Report gave Bronny some props, saying the younger James “impressed with his shooting at the NBA combine, while James’ defensive quickness popped at USC. Though he’d likely spend next year earning NBA G League reps and the South Bay Lakers’ extra attention, long term, his shotmaking, foot speed and IQ do create a viable three-and-D archetype and path to NBA success.”

That also being said, this mock draft showed just how volatile this year’s class is: While it managed to get the first three picks right: Zaccharie Risacher (another Frenchman) to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 1, Alex Sarr (yet another Frenchman!) to the Washington Wizards at No. 2 and the University of Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard to the Houston Rockets at No. 3), it all went to heck after that.

Purdue star Zach Edey, who was predicted to go a relatively low No. 19 because of a perceived lack of the kind of explosive step and outside shot needed to succeed at the NBA level, ended up going No. 9 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Nikola Topić — the 18-year-old Serbian who is arguably the best talent in the draft but has significant health questions regarding his knee — was predicted to go No. 4 to the San Antonio Spurs, but instead went to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 12.

However, the key point is that none of this really matters — since, aside from some raw potential on defense and the possibility for development in the shotmaking department in the second-level NBA G League, Bronny’s key attribute as a player is “nepo baby.”

In case you’re not a basketball fan, that’s a talent that has never scored a layup or blocked a shot, ever.

Good luck with that in the second round, though.

