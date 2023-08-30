The Left is Irate After Suspects Face Death Penalty for 'Unlawful Sexual Conduct,' One Victim Was 12 Years Old

Two men are facing trial in Uganda for “aggravated homosexuality” for two separate incidents, but CNN’s reporting may lead some readers to believe that they are simply victims of so-called “homophobia.”

CNN’s report on the two crimes — heinous, if they happened as reported — devoted roughly half of its 507 words to the supposed “controversy” surrounding the law, rather than the crimes themselves.

In fact, in the very first paragraph, the piece mentions “the country’s controversial new anti-gay laws” before getting into any of the details regarding the accusations the two men face.

By the third paragraph, the left-leaning outlet finally admits that the two suspects face possible capital punishment because their crimes involve breaking a new law prohibiting “incest, sex with children, as well as people with disabilities or the elderly” — but cannot help but reiterate that the law has been “much-criticized.”

One of the men, 20, is accused of performing “unlawful sexual intercourse with one [man] aged 41 with a disability,” according to a spokeswoman for the office of the Director of Prosecutions cited by CNN.

The other suspect is accused of “a sexual act with a child aged 12 of the same sex,” the same spokeswoman told CNN. That fact, however, doesn’t appear until more than halfway through the article.

The new law has prohibited same-sex marriage and sexual acts since being enacted in May.

An attorney representing one of the accused claimed the law violated Uganda’s constitution.

“Of course the fact that the law is being enforced in this way is entirely unconstitutional because it seeks to criminalize what is often consensual conduct between adults,” CNN quoted her as saying.

Should rapists face the death penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

CNN quoted no one with a different opinion, stating only: “The bill enjoys substantial support from lawmakers, Christian and Muslim leaders in Uganda and some social media commentators.”

That’s probably the most anti-Islam statement CNN has ever made; they’re little better than Christians, apparently.

The outlet then spent the last eight paragraphs of the 19-paragraph story detailing the supposed “global condemnation” of the law by those the outlet apparently considers to be on the right side of history, or something.

And, of course, there was the obligatory comment from President Joe Biden, who called Uganda’s new law “a tragic violation of universal human rights,” CNN said.

The globalist World Bank has also attempted to strong-arm Uganda into seeing the error of its ways, as well. (I probably don’t need to tell you that CNN didn’t describe it that way.)

To his credit, President Yoweri Museveni didn’t bend.

It is, therefore, unfortunate that the World Bank and other actors dare to want to coerce us into abandoning our faith, culture, principles and sovereignty, using money. They really under-estimate all Africans. We do not need pressure from anybody to know how to solve problems… pic.twitter.com/UkeT3Lc5qF — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 9, 2023

CNN wasn’t fooling everyone, however.

CNN is framing a man who raped a 12 year old child as a victim of homophobia https://t.co/WUPGDR0Eoz pic.twitter.com/ES0bWXncDx — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 30, 2023

“CNN is framing a man who raped a 12 year old child as a victim of homophobia,” wrote former Turning Point USA brand ambassador Ashley St. Clair on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Homosexual acts are sin. So are many consensual heterosexual acts, of course, and none of us is innocent of sin. Obviously, no law enacted by man is going to end humanity’s fallen nature — for any of us.

But pretending that sin isn’t sin isn’t going to make anything any better, either.

And non-consensual sex with a disabled man or a 12-year-old child — whether homo- or heterosexual — deserves to be treated like the crime it is, no matter what CNN may think.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.