Left Shows Its True Colors as Pro-Abortionists Spit on and Curse Pro-Life Group

For some pro-abortion activists, “safe, legal and rare” is a bit too pedestrian.

The left should become more conspicuous in embracing abortion, they say. #ShoutYourAbortion, a social media campaign in which women are encouraged to proclaim the meliorative aspects of terminating a pregnancy. If you want to get less hashtaggy, there’s been an effort to redefine the procedure as simply another form of health care.

Even in these newly emergent corners of the left, however, you don’t usually hear the words “I eat baby lungs for breakfast” employed as a rhetorical device. For this, according to a pro-life group, we can thank (perhaps not the right word) an unruly group of pro-abortion demonstrators who confronted pro-life activists on the campus of George Washington University in Washington D.C. late last month.

According to The College Fix, TFP Student Action — an activist group that supports “tradition, family and property” — was demonstrating on the campus with a sign reading “Pray & Act to End the Sin of Abortion.” The group, which consisted of six individuals, would also engage others in debate.

Word got out that they were on campus, however, and things took a turn.

Amid the raucous confrontation, one male protester even told the pro-life demonstrators, “I eat baby lungs for breakfast,” a TFP member told The College Fix.

A video compilation showing how TFP Student Action was treated is a 10-minute moral dead zone that nevertheless serves as a useful field guide to what passes as acceptable protest these days. (The “baby lungs” comment was not captured on video.)

The alleged call for the consumption of baby lungs may have been the most outlandish moment from the footage of the Sept. 30 event, but there was plenty of other spitting, pushing and dialogue that wasn’t exactly Socratic.

“Hail Satan!” one counter-protester yelled, a TFP member told The College Fix.

“F— you!” others repeatedly said in song.

The spitting — a disgraceful leftist tactic — was caught on camera. There were also allegations that counter-protesters kicked one TFP Student Action member in the leg and that another had an arm cast hit. These, in case you’d forgotten, remain crimes no matter what your opinion on abortion is.

As for the police, well, it turns out that George Washington’s law enforcement didn’t want to get involved, preferring to leave it to D.C. Metro cops.

“Finally, police officers created a buffer zone between the unruly mob and us,” TFP Student Action director John Ritchie said in a statement. “But the mob showed neither respect for the police officers nor obeyed their orders. They just continued screaming: ‘My body, my choice.’”

Apparently, the pro-abortion mob also had an issue with TFP Student Action’s bagpipe music.

“In the age of social media overload, the bagpipes are extremely effective at capturing people’s attention and breaking the barrier of indifference,” Ritchie told The College Fix. “The music is patriotic. And it’s also a force multiplier. Students can hear them across campus. They spark curiosity and interest. That’s why we frequently like to play the bagpipes — it draws attention to the noble cause we’re fighting for.”

Well, we’re all entitled to our opinion on bagpipe music. However, I’d say that if you’re part of a mob that’s engaging in spitting, pushing and witticisms like “I eat baby lungs for breakfast,” bagpipe music isn’t something you have the right to complain about.

The crowd cheered loudly as the pro-life demonstrators were escorted to their van, although they apparently weren’t content to just see them leave.

“One of them put a pro-abortion sign on our windshield and others started spitting on the windows of our van,” Ritchie said. “If they don’t respect the most innocent lives of the unborn, do you really think you can trust pro-abortion activists to respect anyone?”

My first reaction to the video, as a pro-lifer myself, wasn’t outrage — although it was some of the most sickening treatment I’d seen other pro-life groups subjected to. Rather, I felt a gnawing curiosity.

In 2019, we’re all more or less aware that any public confrontation we have can and will be caught on camera.

These individuals all came out to confront a pro-life group in the name of abortion rights. What did they think was the best defense for their position? Hooliganry and attempted intimidation.

This is the new American left, for whom abortion has become a secular sacrament and the slightest attempt to impede it sacrilege. And this is how they believe they can best sell their beliefs to you.

I’m sure the student who reportedly yelled “hail Satan” meant it ironically. He was closer to summing up the moral atmosphere of the whole shindig than he probably imagined, however.

