Leftist Enclave of 'Inclusivity' and 'Kindness' Shows Its True Colors When GOP Senator Moves In: Report

Ohio Republican J.D. Vance is reportedly getting a first-hand look at liberal “kindness” — and it’s apparently not all that inclusive.

The newly elected conservative senator, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump during the Ohio Republican primary, is receiving a not-so-warm welcome from neighbors, according to a Politico report Wednesday.

The deep-blue D.C. suburbs don’t take kindly to different opinions, it seems.

According to the report in Politico’s Playbook, a short look at the day’s news, Vance has purchased a home in a well-off Washington-area enclave, near the Capitol building where he now works.

And it sounds like the neighborhood is almost as politicized as Chuck Schumer’s Senate.

The purchase has “some neighbors in the liberal enclave scratching their heads about why the conservative senator who ran against the Washington establishment would choose to live among them,” Playbook reported.

Seriously? Neighbors are “scratching their heads” that a wealthy, successful, author-turned-politician would decide to buy a home for his family outside the nation’s capital?

According to Politico, the home cost Vance more than $1.5 million. For that kind of money, he should be able to expect neighbors with some class — and maybe a decent upbringing.

But apparently, these denizens of an enclave “filled with Pride flags and Kindness posters,” according to Politico, are too proud to be very kind. So far, they don’t sound raucous, just mean-spirited, in a passive-aggressive kind of way.

Does the establishment media encourage bias against conservatives? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (13 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Apparently, there’s a brand of genteel graffiti known as “yarn bombing,” in which the perpetrators leave knitted works, rather than spray paint or chalk, on a target property. In Vance’s case, he was “welcomed to the neighborhood with ‘yarn bombing,'” according to Politico — “rainbow knitting now covers a signpost near the residence.”

Politico reports this stuff — the residents’ evident cold shoulder, the “yarn bombing” — like it was a neighbor bringing a casserole next door.

But conservatives had a different take:

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York picked up on the attitude immediately.

How dare JD Vance buy a house in our neighborhood! Doesn’t he know it’s ‘filled with Pride flags and Kindness posters’? From @playbookdc https://t.co/0eYO0y1Ekt pic.twitter.com/lyDSxXT9WZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 22, 2023

Perhaps they should re-read their own “kindness posters”. Clearly, they didn’t take. — Alaskan Tequila (@LTequila4) March 22, 2023

“Hate has no home here” lawn signs all over that neighborhood too I bet. — Edward Tarnoviski (@tarnoviski) March 22, 2023

Vance’s office declined to comment on the Politico report.

But from an outsider’s perspective, one of the most baffling parts of this whole episode is Politico’s tone.

Neighbors are whining to a local, liberal news outlet that they’re “scratching their heads” that a conservative “would choose to live among them.”

That is as bigoted and unacceptable as a certain class of arrogant ignoramus complaining that a “Jew would choose to live among them” or a “black would choose to live among them.”

But Politico wouldn’t write about that with an air of gentle bemusement, almost as though the feeling were justified.

Imagine how Politico, The Washington Post or the rest of the liberal media would handle stirrings of neighbors being uneasy at the prospect that, say, Rep. Corrie Bush of Missouri or some other “squad” member were moving onto the block. And a knitted Gadsen flag was on a signpost nearby.

They would be covering the story with the kind of breathless outrage they use now on stories about imaginary “white supremacy,” mixed-up pronouns or “climate change.” But it would be justified for a change.

A knitted rainbow stocking, or a whisper campaign to a friendly media outlet, isn’t as violent as a brick crashing through a front window or a cross burning on a lawn, but the message is exactly the same:

“We don’t want you here.”

It’s indecent. It’s un-American.

No matter what the neighborhood’s signs say.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.