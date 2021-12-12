Share
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters in Sacramento, California, after winning the recall election on Sept. 14.
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters in Sacramento, California, after winning the recall election on Sept. 14. (Rich Pedroncelli / AP)

Leftist Governor Exploiting SCOTUS Pro-Life Decision, Will Use It as Framework to Attack 2nd Amendment

 By Jack Davis  December 12, 2021 at 9:02am
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a new idea to attack the Second Amendment.

“SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?!” Newsom tweeted. “If that’s the precedent, then we’ll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets. If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives.”

Newsom said he has started the ball rolling for the drafting of legislation allowing citizens to sue anyone who “manufactures, distributes or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” in California, according to The New York Times.


According the abortion ban passed this year by Texas, citizens can sue for damages of at least $10,000 per violation — a model Newsom is trying to follow.

“If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that,” Newsom said in the statement.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to strike down the Texas “heartbeat bill” that bans abortions after the heartbeat of a baby has been detected.

The law allows private citizens to sue anyone performing an abortion. The court did allow abortion clinics to sue Texas licensing officials over the new law, but otherwise left it intact.

Will this legislation be struck down?

Newsom said, “If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way.”

Newsom was referring to a court ruling earlier this year that wiped away a California law banning so-called assault weapons while likening them to military knives.

Some pushed back on the concept.

Newsom’s proposal drew support from at least one legislator.

“If the Supreme Court acknowledges that these types of laws are constitutional, California should exert every power necessary to protect human life,” Democratic state Assemblyman Marc Levine said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We need to have the premier leader in the state, the governor, leading on these very challenging issues,” he continued.

Khiara M. Bridges, a professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, said given the current makeup of the Supreme Court, the law would fail.

“We have six justices, and it’s looking more like five these days, who like gun rights and don’t like abortion rights,” Bridges said.

“They’re willing to disregard some precedent while venerating other precedent. I have no doubt whatsoever that the Supreme Court will find some bizarre, disingenuous argument to distinguish gun rights from abortion rights.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation

