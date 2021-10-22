The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas’ heartbeat bill on Nov. 1, according to a Friday announcement.

The court granted certiorari to the case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, on an expedited basis and will not block the Texas abortion law for the time being as litigation continues.

The Texas Heartbeat Act bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to stay in effect until an expedited hearing will be held on November 1 is a victory for life,” Live Action president Lila Rose told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I am optimistic that the Court will uphold this life saving law, and eliminate the horror of Roe from our public life once and for all after they hear Dobbs v. Jackson on December 1.”

