Sheriff Sells Out Public, Says 'Buying Guns Is a Bad Idea' and Doesn't Mix with People Staying Home

Society is on lock-down and on the brink of being under martial law, and citizens are beginning to panic over scarcity as grocery store shelves remain empty.

Meanwhile, the sheriff in town is releasing criminals and reducing arrests, all while telling citizens not to do anything to protect themselves.

If this sounds like the plot of a “Joker” reboot, you’ll be shocked to learn that it’s literally the strategy of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

With over 1,000 confirmed infections, California is grappling with coronavirus, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Many in LA have decided to buy guns so they can protect themselves in a time of uncertainty.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, however, Villanueva urged the public not to purchase firearms.

“Buying guns is a bad idea,” he lectured. “Particularly, you have a lot of people now that are at home, normally, they’re not. Cabin fever sets in, you’ve got a crowded environment, people at home — weapons are not a good mix.”

What Villanueva is insinuating is that while his department will “release as many suspects as possible” and has already cut short the sentences of 617 inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, law-abiding citizens are too dangerously unpredictable to own guns.

Let that sink in: Villanueva has no problem with criminal suspects and prisoners roaming free in society, but regular folks who buy a gun to protect their family from these miscreants cannot be trusted to exercise their Second Amendment right.

Apparently, he assumes that average citizens have the temperament of caged animals who will attack at the slightest provocation, yet people who were already in cages as a result of their criminal behavior are safe to freely mix into society.

For some reason, Villanueva and other gun-rights opponents can’t see that gun rights are essential to the protection of all other rights, such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as enumerated in the Declaration of Independence (or what Joe Biden calls, “you know, the thing,” but I digress).

When a convicted criminal on his way home from jail breaks down your door in the middle of the night, a firearm will be your only protection before the police can even be dispatched.

Of course, the anti-Second Amendment leftists are enthralled with Villanueva’s approach. Igor Volsky, author and leader of the “Guns Down” movement, tweeted a thread Thursday that promoted his own CNN piece and reverently quoted the sheriff’s ludicrous plan.

2/ The gun and ammunition rush could lead to a spike in firearm suicides & domestic violence incidents, especially as we’re all cooped up & stressed. As Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained during a press conference on Monday, “buying guns is a bad idea.” — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 19, 2020

He finished with this ridiculous warning: “We can’t lose any more lives to guns during this pandemic or after it’s over. The weapons you’re buying today could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future.”

4/ We can’t lose any more lives to guns during this pandemic or after it’s over. The weapons you’re buying today could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future. So spread the word & help us #StopCoronavirusGunSurge — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 19, 2020

Volsky apparently believes average citizens are going to be as responsible with their firearms as preschoolers are with their mittens, absentmindedly dropping guns wherever they congregate.

Or maybe he thinks your handgun is going to get up and scurry out the door to join the scads of homeless in LA living life on “the streets.”

Besides the lunacy of releasing criminals, the gaping hole in the sheriff’s warning and Volsky’s sanctimonious appeal is that if people who are at home in quarantine are so dangerously on edge, it wouldn’t matter whether they were in possession of firearms.

There are infinite ways to kill another human, and where there is a will, there is always a way. Have they never seen a TV show where a prisoner sharpens his toothbrush and uses it to shank another inmate?

More mundanely, I venture to guess that 99.9 percent of homes have some sort of cutlery, possibly conveniently displayed in a knife block on the counter, for anyone to reach for at a moment’s notice.

Surely, the average citizen that uses self-control every day around his or her collection of sharpened steel can be responsible with a firearm.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 is frightening and sadly will prove deadly for too many of us.

However, right now the idiotic advice from pundits like Volksy and the policies of officials like Villanueva are dangerous and downright terrifying.

