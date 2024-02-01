With approval from the country’s top-tier court, China has administered the death penalty to a man who ruthlessly tossed his young kids from a prior marriage out of an apartment window, reportedly so he and his companion could start a new family.

The man’s paramour and apparent accomplice was also executed in the sentence carried out on Wednesday, China Daily reported.

“The Supreme People’s Court reviewed the case and held that defendant Zhang Bo, the father, and defendant Ye Chengchen, Zhang’s girlfriend, had committed premeditated murder,” China Daily explained, while adding that “The couple considered Zhang’s children as an obstacle to their marriage and staged an ‘accidental’ fall …”

The case had dragged on through various levels of China’s court system for about two years after the couple appealed the original death penalty judgment rendered by a trial court on Dec. 28, 2021.

Even in CCP-controlled, authoritarian China, a country seldom known for civil liberties or due process, the wheels of justice apparently move relatively slowly.

Zhang Bo’s 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son died in the almost-beyond-belief crime after they were thrown from the 14th floor of a high-rise in Chongqing, China, in November 2020, the U.K. Independent reported.

Their father began an extramarital affair with Ye in 2019.

Zhang concealed the fact that he was married when the duo began their relationship, CNN reported.

He and his wife divorced in February 2020.

According to court filings cited by the Independent, Ye encouraged or pressured what presumably was her future husband into this shocking, ghastly crime against two young children, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who died at a local hospital.

“The court documents revealed that Ye told Zhang: ‘When the kids are gone, I will marry you … Why don’t you kill both since you will be killing anyway?'” the London-based news outlet asserted.

Ye also wanted the kids eliminated because her parents raised objections about their daughter marrying a man who already had children.

Assuming the facts set forth by the media are accurate, some bad decisions ended in the appalling murder of two innocent toddlers.

This tragic scenario also reaffirms that strong and together families — rather than flings — provide the backbone of any nation, China or America or any other country.

China’s Supreme People’s Court has the final say as to whether authorities there will carry out an execution, which is handled by lethal injection.

In this case, the supreme court approved the death sentence for the couple.

“In the joint crime, their roles and overall influence were equivalent, with each playing a primary role and being principal offenders,” China Daily elucidated.

“News of their execution drew hundreds of millions of views on Chinese social media site Weibo, where it became a top trending topic,” CNN noted.

