Then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld gestures during a news conference at the Pentagon on Jan. 11, 2005, in Arlington, Virginia.
Then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld gestures during a news conference at the Pentagon on Jan. 11, 2005, in Arlington, Virginia. (Shaun Heasley / Getty Images)

Leftists Respond to Death of Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld with Stream of Vitriol

Kipp Jones June 30, 2021 at 3:34pm
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died, his family announced Wednesday, and leftists online immediately reacted with predictable vitriol.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,” his family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” the social media post continued.

Rumsfeld served as secretary of defense under President Gerald Ford and later under President George W. Bush.

Rumsfeld, who was 88 when he died, led the Pentagon during most of the Bush years — which led to a predictable volley of hateful comments from people on Twitter.

WARNING: Some of the following social media posts contain vulgar language which some readers might find offensive.

Rumsfeld was a proponent of the war on terror following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Shortly after those attacks, the country first entered Afghanistan with the full support of the then-secretary of defense.

In 2003, the U.S. launched an invasion of Iraq that led to the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s regime — another engagement supported by Rumsfeld. The former secretary of defense resigned from the Bush administration in 2006.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




