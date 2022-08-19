Leftists Will Never Want to Step Foot in FL Again - DeSantis Playbook Makes it the Freest State in America

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already made the Sunshine State the envy of freedom-loving Americans, and his next term promises to be better yet — and that has the left apoplectic.

The Florida Republican released his stunningly and unabashedly conservative re-election agenda Thursday after first providing it to the Daily Wire in an exclusive.

Dubbed “The DeSantis Playbook,” it is more gloriously anti-woke and pro-liberty than anything from a politician in recent memory, save for what he’s already managed to accomplish.

“Florida has consistently led the way on issues like keeping businesses open and kids in school, parental rights in education, standing up for law enforcement and protecting our environment, all while enacting the largest tax relief package in our state’s history,” DeSantis touted of his achievements thus far in a statement, the Daily Wire reported.

“For the past three and a half years, Florida has led with a freedom-first agenda, and we’re just getting started,” he added.

“The DeSantis Playbook is a guide for those who are following our blueprint for freedom here in Florida.”

Just as the demons crumple at the exorcist’s recitation of sacred scripture, leftists are sure to wail and gnash their teeth at priorities like “family values” and the promise of “putting kids first and protecting parents’ rights” by keeping schools open and barring critical race theory from classrooms.

DeSantis also pledged to make Florida “the most veteran-friendly and pro-military state” while backing law enforcement, a double whammy for woke leftists who despise any attempt at protecting Americans.

He’s pledging to “protect the integrity” of his state’s elections after already cracking down on fraudsters, including 20 who were recently nabbed for felony voter fraud in Florida.

The playbook also promises DeSantis will continue “fighting special interests” just as he’s already done against the teachers’ cartel, Big Tech, Disney and the establishment media machine.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis said the playbook was a “digestible format” for the governor’s agenda while speaking at an event for “Mamas for DeSantis,” a movement she helped launch in June.

But more frightening than campaign promises is the fact that Gov. DeSantis has already demonstrated the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the savage attacks on everything from his pandemic response to legislation that barred sexual grooming in the classroom.

Critics in the media colluded to smear the Parental Rights in Education Bill passed in March as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” but that effort largely fell flat when people — including Democrats — were confronted with the true language of the legislation.

DeSantis used the issue to cement his legacy as a bulwark against those wishing to rob children of their innocence and as a take-no-prisoners leader against the media.

“Does it say that in the bill?” DeSantis goaded a reporter who tried to impugn the legislation by beginning a question on the false “Don’t Say Gay” premise.

“I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill because you are pushing false narratives. It doesn’t matter what critics say,” the governor pushed.

“And the idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says, it’s why people don’t trust people like you because you peddle false narratives. And so we just disabused you of those narratives,” DeSantis said.

With the possible exception of former President Donald Trump, no other politician has ever had the kind of masculine courage that makes DeSantis unstoppable.

The problem for the woke leftists is that they subsist on sexual perversion, nanny-state safety (better known as tyranny) and a neutered justice system in order to thrive.

DeSantis has made the state into a safe haven for childhood innocence, liberty and strong law and order — it’s only a matter of time before they even refuse to set foot in such a (wonderfully) inhospitable place for them.

