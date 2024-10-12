Share
Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Opens Up on What Caused Health Scare That Postponed Celebrity Fight

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  October 12, 2024 at 7:10am
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has spoken out about the health emergency that delayed his highly touted fight against Jake Paul.

Tyson, 58, was originally scheduled to fight the 27-year-old Paul July 20, but a May 27 medical emergency on a cross-country flight made that impossible, the New York Post reported.

He was later diagnosed with stomach ulcers.

Tyson told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that his medical problem was self-inflicted.

“I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick,” he said.

That problem seems to be behind him now.

After changing his diet to incorporate “clean” foods and avoiding highly processed foods, he said he is now ulcer-free.

He did say, however, that he is still vaping. “Can’t escape the vapes,” he admitted.

Netflix announced the fight between Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in March.

The news was met with much fanfare — and plenty of derision from those who questioned the drastic age gap between the two.

The fight has now been rescheduled for Nov. 15.

Tyson predicted at a recent news conference that the fight will be a short one, unless he has to spend a lot of time chasing after the younger man, ESPN reported.

“If I don’t have to catch him, you can expect a Round 1 knockout,” he said.

Fox News reported that Paul “is the betting favorite.”

Paul taunted Tyson on social media, offering him $5 million extra if the older man goes more than four rounds, according to the report.

“But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul.’ Deal or no deal?”

Tyson told reporters he’s not worried about fighting a man 31 years younger.

“I spar with younger guys, better fighters than he is — I’m just ready for the fight,” Tyson said.

The fight will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and will be livestreamed on Netflix.

