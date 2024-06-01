Netflix Provides Huge Update on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight After Medical Scare

The July 20 fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has officially been postponed.

“Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks,” according to an X post from Netflix.

Tyson recently needed medical attention when an ulcer flared up while he was aboard a flight heading to Los Angeles from Miami, according to CBS.

CBS said that the fight, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is already under special rules, including two-minute rounds instead of the standard three-minute rounds. Both men will wear 14-ounce gloves, which are larger than the usual boxing gloves, which will soften the blows.

The fight is a first for Netflix, which has never shown a boxing match before and will stream it live

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said, according to Netflix.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” he said.

Is Mike Tyson too old to box competitively? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year,” he said.

Paul fired back a reply.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said.

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs. Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup,” he said.

USA Today found a split decision when it asked doctors about how long Tyson would be sidelined.

Rama Behara, a Texas gastroenterologist, said a three-week break would be about right.

“An untreated ulcer over time can erode deeper into the stomach and sometimes create a [sic] in the entire wall and that’s called a perforation,” Behara said. “So when that happens it can require an emergency surgery to fix it.”

“It’s hard to sometimes to convince them to take that time off in when they’re in the middle of a heavy training,” he said, speaking of athletes. “But overall we usually want to play the conservative route of at least a few weeks depending on the severity (of the ulcer).”

Marc Kennedy, a gastroenterologist in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, was less pessimistic.

“I would suggest that unless he had a catastrophic bleeding, which can happen, my best guess (is) he’ll be fine in July for the fight,’’ he said.

“Once patients have been found to have an ulcer and they’re on those medications (to heal the ulcer), they get pretty rapid healing. When I say rapid, they’ll feel better pretty quickly, within days. And it can take up to three months for the ulcer to completely heal, but if they’re on the therapy, usually they can get back to normal life,” he said.

