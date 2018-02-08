The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Lena Dunham Dares To Step Back Into Spotlight, Releases a New HBO Comedy

By Erin Coates
February 8, 2018 at 4:21pm

Print

After sparking controversy just four years ago in her memoir, Lena Dunham is returning to television, co-writing a new HBO comedy series called “Camping.”

The eight-episode series is based on a British series of the same name by Julia Davis, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Jennifer Garner has even been tapped to play the main role in the series.

The project is going to be produced by Jenni Konner who also worked with Dunham on the show “Girls.”

The writer and producing pair called Garner’s role, “messy, tough and provocative and really really fun.”

TRENDING: ‘The Gloves Are Off’: US Air Force B-52 Shatters Record Against Taliban Facilities in Afghanistan

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn,” Dunham and Garner said. “It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, the controversy surrounding passages in Dunham’s memoir “Not That Kind of Girl” seems to have been forgotten.

Feminists and those on the right side of the political spectrum highlighted Dunham’s descriptions in her book that show her sexually abusing her younger sister, The Guardian reported.

In the memoir, she admits to bribing her sister with sweets or coins to “kiss her on the lips for five seconds.”

Do you think her new show will be successful?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Basically, anything a sexual predator might do to woo a small suburban girl, I was trying,” Dunham wrote.

The most controversial passage critics highlighted was a description of Dunham opening her sister’s vagina while they were playing in the driveway when they were kids because “curiosity got the best” of her.

“My mother didn’t bother asking why I had opened Grace’s vagina,” she wrote. “This was within the spectrum of things that I did.”

Dunham said that she was “dismayed” by people’s interpretations of her childhood recollections.

RELATED: Jim Caviezel: New ‘Passion of the Christ’ Will Be ‘Biggest Film in History’

“If the situations described in my book have been painful or triggering for people to read, I am sorry, as that was never my intention,” she wrote in Time. “I am also aware that the comic use of the term ‘sexual predator’ was insensitive, and I’m sorry for that as well.”

Guerrilla Feminism’s Lachrista Greco responded to these passages in a Facebook post: “Do I think what Lena Dunham did to her sister was sexual assault? Yes. And to those who have defended her heinous actions, YOUR voice is silencing to many commenters who openly discussed their own experiences of incest, sexual assault, etc. … It’s NOT NORMAL. It’s NOT OKAY,” according to USA Today.

After the controversy came out, the premiere of the new season of “Girls” fell by 39 percent from the previous season, the Truth Revolt reported.

“I don’t care what conservative white men think about me,” Dunham responded on Bill Simmons’ podcast in 2015. “But I do care if anything I write is painful for survivors of sexual abuse, if anything I write is painful for other feminists.”

With her new HBO show coming out and stars signing on, it seems as though people from all sides have forgotten what Dunham had admitted to.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Feminism, Hollywood, Lena Dunham, sexual abuse

By: Erin Coates on February 8, 2018 at 4:21pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

New RNC Ad Asks, ‘Democrats: What Do You Stand For?’ (Video)

Joe Setyon

Katy_Tur

Twitter Turns Against Katy Tur After MSNBC Anchor Mocks Families Helped by Trump Tax Reform

Caterine DeCicco

powerball jackpot

Woman Hits $560 Million Powerball Jackpot, Refuses to Accept Prize Because of State Law

Jonathan Pincus

donald trump, ruth bader ginsburg

After Publicly Attacking Trump, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Now Has a Message for America About Civility

Kevin Daley

dreamers, supreme court

Dreamers Lawyer Up in Anticipation of Supreme Court Contest

Joe Setyon

tony dungy

‘NBC Pays Me to Express My Opinion’: Tony Dungy Under Fire for Christian Beliefs

Jonathan Pincus

Franklin Graham Responds to Eagles Players Who Thanked God, Jesus After Super Bowl Win

Jason Hopkins

Andrea_Tantaros

Exclusive: Expert Explains Why Andrea Tantaros May Have Burned Through 3 Attorneys in a Year

Recently Posted