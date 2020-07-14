Sen. Ted Cruz is being targeted by mask shamers after he was photographed on an American Airlines flight drinking what appears to be a cup of coffee with no mask on over the weekend.

How a person is supposed to consume a beverage while their mouth is covered is not readily available, but photos of the Texas senator on the flight certainly are.

A man named Hosseh Enad first shared the image of Cruz, who was brazen enough to enjoy an in-flight refreshment, and apparently disregard all of the left’s new rules about being polite, while doing so.

“Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask,” Enad tweeted.

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

The photo was shared by others who repeated the unfounded claim that Cruz had chosen to disregard public safety when he “refused” to wear a mask.

@AmericanAir we deserve a response to this. Why was @tedcruz allowed to fly while not wearing a mask. If he claimed medical exemption, we should know. Since he doesn’t have one, his lie speaks to his character. @GOP #AmericanAirlines #TedCruz — J (@jerettwalters) July 13, 2020

Ted Cruz flew on an @AmericanAir commercial flight yesterday and refused to wear a mask. And American Airlines let him violate their own rules, and put all of its passengers’ lives in danger. https://t.co/sczcnriKMf — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 13, 2020

Enad shared another photo of Cruz sitting alone without a mask prior to boarding the plane as evidence that the Republican doesn’t play by the rules.

For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here’s a photo of him sitting outside the gate: pic.twitter.com/C7cbm3pQH0 — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Enad also shared a screenshot of the American Airlines policy requiring masks for passengers, pointing out that American Airlines’ policy “clearly states masks should be worn on the flight,” while conveniently ignoring the part stating they can be removed when eating or drinking.

For those asking, this was on an @AmericanAir flight — their policy clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight. pic.twitter.com/CyG1GG5H8n — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Enad works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to CBS News, so there’s that.

A controversy started by a reported Democrat operative involving a Republican senator should always be taken with a grain of salt.

But the Twitter mob never relents.

A representative for Cruz told The Hill that the GOP senator always follows the rules with regard to public safety.

“To help promote safety, Senator Cruz wears a mask when traveling, and practices social distancing where possible. Consistent with airline policy, he temporarily removes the mask while eating or drinking,” the person said.

“Yesterday during his flight he removed his mask to drink and put it back on afterward. We should all practice common sense measures to slow the spread of the virus,” the Cruz spokesperson added.

SPOTTED: Ted Cruz wearing a mask on a plane when he isn’t drinking coffee https://t.co/ma6GVbqIBo pic.twitter.com/7bI8tSGeL8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 13, 2020

In a sane world, a maskless Cruz would have been given the benefit of the doubt for enjoying a beverage on a flight.

But in today’s climate — where people who do make the personal choice not to wear a mask over their faces are targets for harassment — exercising individual liberty is a contravention of modern manners, even for a sitting U.S. senator.

Context is an afterthought.

Leftist activists and their media allies are rewriting the rulebook on social mores.

One can behave in ways once looked on as unthinkable, as long as they’re wearing a mask — or they’re protesting in favor of the left’s causes, which Cruz most certainly was not.

