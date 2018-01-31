The Western Journal

Liberal Outrage Prompts Washington Post to Change Front Page Headline for State of the Union

By Jonathan Pincus
January 31, 2018 at 9:10am

Liberal outrage and protest forcing businesses to scrub dissenting opinions and stances until it suits the progressive agenda is not a new concept. And on Tuesday, The Washington Post became the most recent company to fall victim to this phenomenon, a progressive piranha attack.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post tweeted out a picture of their front page headline for their Wednesday paper. The original title, “A call for bipartisanship,” was to be used for an article detailing President Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union address.

TRENDING: Pharmaceutical Billionaires Found Dead in Home, Police Confirm Grisly Homicide

While the headline may appear to many as a perfect example of journalistic integrity, some on the left disagreed, taking to Twitter to express their outrage at the newspapers’ decision to be non-bias.

RELATED: Mainstream Media Figures Celebrate GOP Train Crash in Disgusting Tweets

Amid the avalanche of liberal outrage, The Post went back and altered the headline to “A ‘new American moment,'” almost one hour after the article’s initial title was posted to Twitter.

“This page was updated after the first edition,” The Post stated on its official Twitter page. “Here is the final front page.”

Trump’s first ever State of the Union address was received positively by many, contrary to the remarks seen on The Post’s Twitter feed.

A CBS News/YouGov poll administered after the address revealed that 75 percent of viewers approved of the 45th president’s speech, while only 25 percent disapproved.

Sixty-five percent of respondents stated that the speech made them feel “proud,” according to CBS News.

