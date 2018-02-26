The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Culture
Print

Liberal University Refuses Judicial Case After White Student Cries Racism

By Rob Shimshock
February 26, 2018 at 4:56pm

Print

A North Carolina university bias team declined a white student’s request to start a judicial case after he got called a “mayonnaise monster lookin a–,” according to a Monday report.

Wake Forest University’s bias response team, which investigates identity-based harassment at the school, declined to press charges against students who called student Ryan Wolfe a “mayonnaise monster lookin a–” and photoshopped his face onto a cracker, reported The Wake Forest Review.

The students engaged in the racially charged attacks before, during, and after Wolfe’s participation in a conservative panel at the school.

When Wolfe told student Brianna Reddick that her Twitter mentions were not a safe space, Reddick responded, “If you don’t GET your mayonnaise monster lookin a– OUT my mentions.”

Student Charlotte Van Schenck targeted Wolfe and three other conservative students who appeared on a panel by posting a picture of four crackers and saying “loving the lineup!”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Reddick presented Wolfe with a box of crackers after the panel and tweeted about it later. “Today I handed the saltiest Republican a box of saltine crackers,” Reddick tweeted.

Wake Forest dean of students Adam Goldstein rationalized the students’ racially charged attacks on Wolfe by saying that President Donald Trump had won the election, according to Wolfe.

When Wolfe told Goldstein the incidents occurred before Trump’s victory, the administrator apparently said, “That’s good to know,” Wolfe told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I support the free speech rights of students,” Wolfe told The Wake Forest Review.

“But in this case, I wanted to see if the school would enforce their rules surrounding verbal and abuse equally regardless of who was involved in the case. I knew that similar rhetoric about the identity of other groups would not be tolerated.”

The university denied Wolfe’s request to press charges against the students targeting him and instead told the conservative student that his harassers would be asked, “Is this the community you want to live in?” at an LGBTQ Center meeting.

“I’ve enjoyed my years at Wake Forest and learned a lot during my time here,” Wolfe told TheDCNF.

“Unfortunately, one of the things I’ve learned is to not trust University bureaucrats to pursue ‘blind justice’ when enforcing policies. If this is what social justice looks like in practice, we cannot let this ideology infect our judicial system.”

TheDCNF reached out to Wake Forest for comment, but received none in time for press.

RELATED: Donald Trump, ‘Fire and Fury’… and Uncle Art

Wake Forest University has previously demonstrated bias by promising to continue granting financial aid to illegal alien students.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: conservatives, Donald Trump, free speech, Justice, Liberal, Racism, student

By: Rob Shimshock on February 26, 2018 at 4:56pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Ted Lieu

Democrat Rep. Openly Admits He’ll Lie About Gun Facts Whenever He Wants

Joe Setyon

wayne lapierre

NRA Tears Apart Boycott Talks… Slams Corporate Sponsors Cutting Ties in Brutal Statement

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Erin Coates

active shooter training, Parkland FL

Armed Teacher Blasts Cowardly Deputies Who Refused to Stop Shooting

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Erin Coates

brendan_fraser

Ever Wonder What Happened to Brendan Fraser? It’s a Lot Darker Than We Thought

Recently Posted