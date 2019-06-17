Libyan National Found Guilty of Terrorism Charges in Attacks on US Embassy in Benghazi

A Libyan national was found guilty of participating in the 2012 attack on the facility in Benghazi, Libya, the Department of Justice noted in a statement Monday.

Mustafa al-Imam, 48, was found guilty on June 13 of conspiracy to provide support to terrorists and placing lives in jeopardy.

He faces nearly 35 years in prison for participating in the attack, which culminated in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and U.S. government personnel Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on 15 other charged counts, according to the DOJ statement.

The trial began May 8, wherein the government presented testimony from 27 witnesses, some of whom were wounded in the attack on Benghazi attack.

“We will never forget those we lost in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012 — Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, and Ambassador Christopher Stevens,” Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division John Demers wrote in the statement.

“And we will not rest in our pursuit of the terrorists who attacked our facilities and killed these four courageous Americans,” he continued. “They must be held accountable for their crimes.

“I want to thank the agents, analysts and, prosecutors — and all of their partners in the U.S. government — who are responsible for this important investigation.”

The 2012 attack placed a black mark on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s tenure in the Obama administration.

Clinton has long-denied claims made by the relatives of Smith, Doherty and Woods that she blamed the attacks on a film entitled “Innocence of Muslims” during a Sept. 14, 2012 memorial service.

These relatives grew incensed after emails showed that Clinton admitted in private conversations after the attack that she knew it was planned and carried out by terrorist affiliates.

One such relative was Ben Doherty, father of 42-year-old ex-Navy SEAL Glen Doherty.

In an interview with NECN in October of 2012, Doherty’s father said he refused to watch Clinton’s Capitol Hill testimony — believing that he and other relatives of those lost in Benghazi would not receive the truthful answers they deserved.

“She’s a scumbag, in my opinion,” Doherty told NECN.

“I think that she pulled all the troops out of the embassy, he had no backup,” he continued. “She said it’s no big deal, it’s a big deal to me, he’s my son and I loved him.”

