Lindsey Graham Promises Kavanaugh 'Will Not Be Impeached' over Latest Accusations

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images"Democratic presidential candidates are willing to ruin Justice Kavanaugh's life for political gain," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said. (Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published September 17, 2019 at 3:55pm
Sen. Lindsey Graham has come out in defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the midst of renewed sexual assault allegations, saying that Kavanaugh “will not be impeached.”

After a New York Times article caused an uproar over the weekend with claims about sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh at a college fraternity party (even though it left out the fact that the latest accuser didn’t remember the alleged incident), Democratic presidential candidates have called for Kavanaugh to be impeached.

But, according to Graham, that is not going to happen as long as the South Carolina Republican remains the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He promised in a tweet Monday that “Justice Kavanaugh will not be impeached over these scurrilous accusations.”

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

“What have we learned the last few days?” he tweeted. “The @nytimes writes first, verifies later. Republicans are presumed to be ‘guilty.’ Democratic presidential candidates are willing to ruin Justice Kavanaugh’s life for political gain.”

He added, “The latest attacks leveled against Brett Kavanaugh are beyond the pale. My heart goes out to Justice Kavanaugh’s family for being forced to endure this ridiculous treatment once again.”

Do you think the accusations against Kavanaugh have gotten out of hand?

The Times’ piece claimed that at a Yale party in the 1980s, a drunken Kavanaugh had taken his pants off and friends had somehow managed to push his penis into the hand of an unwilling woman.

The article was adapted from a book written by reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly titled “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.”

What their Times story left out was the fact that, as the book noted, the woman in question did not talk to the authors and has told friends she has no recollection of the alleged incident.

Despite the omitted information, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, as well as fellow Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg, have all called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, CBS News reported.

RELATED: Kamala Harris on Kavanaugh Allegations: Lack of Proof 'Doesn’t Mean It Didn’t Occur'

“Democratic candidates are trying to take, I guess, political advantage somehow, it must be an advantage in their world to call for impeachment based on an article that is false,” Graham told reporters Tuesday.

“So I think it just reinforces the low points we’ve gotten,” he said. “It’s going to backfire, it’s going to blow up in their face, I hope.”

President Donald Trump has also come to Kavanaugh’s defense and tweeted that the young justice “should start suing people for libel.”

