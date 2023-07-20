Lisa Marie Presley’s friends were shocked to hear that her Jan. 12 death was due to complications from bariatric surgery, according to reports.

One of the late singer’s friends told Page Six, “When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery?”

“She was not big at all. I don’t know what kind of doctor would perform this surgery on her.”

It was announced on July 13 that Lisa Marie died of natural causes from a small bowel obstruction, a common complication from the surgery.

Dr. Terry Dubrow of the reality TV show “Botched” told TMZ the 54-year-old had the most advanced kind of bariatric surgery.







Dubrow stated that scar tissue can form post-surgery, and block parts of the small intestines. If it goes on for long enough it will cause “strangulation,” where the intestines actually die, and what Dubrow said happened in the case of Lisa Marie.

“Thirty feet of her small intestines had died before she made it to the hospital,” Dubrow said.

Do you find the fact of this surgery suspicious? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Just days before her death, Presley appeared at the Golden Globes for the film “Elvis” which tells the story of her King of Rock ‘n’ Roll father.

“She wanted to look her very best,” a friend told Page Six.

Jeffrey Augustine, a former Scientologist and private investigator, added, “She went on a crash diet to lose 40 pounds before showing up with Baz for the Elvis movie.

“She was having financial problems and she hoped the publicity from the film would bump up Elvis sales.”

Augustine added, “The fact that she allegedly died from bariatric surgery really caught me by surprise.”

It has not been stated when the weight loss surgery occurred.

After Lisa Marie’s death, a feud began between her daughter Riley Keough and her mother Priscilla over control of the estate.

Priscilla disputed the will of Lisa Marie, as she was removed as a trustee in the latest version of it.

After allegations of locks getting changed at their Memphis home Graceland, and the claims that Priscilla wanted to be buried right by her ex-husband, the dispute finally came to an end in May.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.