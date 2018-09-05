Listen: Audio of Trump Call With Bob Woodward About His ‘Bad Book’ Released

President Donald Trump knew a storm was coming as publication neared of Bob Woodward’s book about his administration, and in a phone call with the journalist derided the work as “another bad book.”

The book is highly critical of Trump and his administration, and uses the phrase “nervous breakdown” to describe the White House operations under Trump, The Washington Post reported.

The Washington Post published an audio file and a transcript of Woodward speaking with Trump several weeks ago. Trump had made the call in Early August.

“So I have another bad book coming out. Big deal,” Trump said at one point in the interview.

Woodward told Trump, “it’s a tough look at the world and your administration and you.”

“Right. Well, I assume that means it’s going to be a negative book. But you know, I’m some — I’m sort of 50 percent used to that,” Trump said. “That’s all right. Some are good and some are bad. Sounds like this is going to be a bad one.”

Trump then explained to Woodward how the country is doing, as opposed to what Washington gossip might be talking about.

“But all I can say is the country is doing very well. We’re doing better economically just about than at any time. We’re doing better on unemployment maybe than ever. You know, I mean, if you look at the unemployment numbers, you’ve heard me say it. And we’re doing better on unemployment than just about ever. We’re having a lot of — a lot of companies are moving back into our country, which would’ve been unheard of two years ago,” he said.

During the conversation, Woodward told Trump that he has been very careful to document what happened.

“But are you naming names? Or do you just say ‘sources’?” Trump asked.

When Woodward said it mentioned “real incidents,” Trump followed up his question.

“No, but do you name sources? I mean, are you naming the people, or just say, ‘people have said’?” Trump said.

Woodward then said he used the device of describing events and listing who was there.

That approach led to Trump tweeting responses to claims made in Woodward’s book.

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump also posted statements from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis disputing parts of Woodward’s book.

Statement from White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly: pic.twitter.com/LUN8cDr3N5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

Statement from Secretary of Defense, James Mattis: pic.twitter.com/OneaxKCneV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

Much of what Woodward recorded deals with his attempts to interview Trump for the book, including contacts made to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who said she sent the request up the chain of command but did not know what happened to it, and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Trump said he did get a message in passing from the South Carolina Republican.

Although Woodward repeatedly said it was important to have spoken with Trump, the president was not convinced.

“It doesn’t matter. Let me tell you what matters: The economy is the best it’s been in many, many decades. And it’s going to get a lot better. And the country is doing very well. That’s what’s important,” he said.

Trump then closed by telling Woodward what he expected of a book that never got his side.

“So we’re going to have a very inaccurate book, and that’s too bad. But I don’t blame you entirely,” Trump said. When Woodward tried to say he was accurate, Trump had a reply ready.

“Well, ‘accurate’ is that nobody’s ever done a better job than I’m doing as president. That I can tell you. So that’s . . . And that’s the way a lot of people feel that know what’s going on, and you’ll see that over the years. But a lot of people feel that, Bob,” Trump said.

