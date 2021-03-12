Some may know Hilary Duff from her titular role in the popular Disney Channel sitcom “Lizzie McGuire,” but motherhood and authorship have been added to her list of accomplishments in the last decade.

Duff became a mother for the first time in March 2012, when she gave birth to her son, Luca, according to CBS News. Then, in October 2018, Duff gave birth a second time to her baby girl, Banks, according to People.

Speaking with Good Morning America, Duff revealed Banks was the source of inspiration for her upcoming children’s book, “My Little Brave Girl.”

The actress has written several young-adult novels, but Duff’s latest literary work is likely to be a little more personal.

Duff said the idea for the book came to her one night when she considered all the ways her daughter needed to be brave as an infant.

Since Duff is still a working actress, even amid the pandemic, she was often busy filming episodes for the final season of “Younger,” a show that has aired on TV Land since 2015.

As Duff pointed out, the demands associated with her job often kept her out of the house.

“All of a sudden, I started working 16 hour days again and just like that left [Banks], you know, with someone else,” she said. “And I was just thinking like, how brave she has to be. You know the girls really have to be brave in so many ways.”

In an exclusive interview with People last year, Duff opened up more about the challenges that come with being a working mom.

“I remember coming home from work around midnight, just in time for my daughter’s dream feed. I hadn’t smelled her all day and it was the first week of a long four months of returning to work,” Duff said.

“Tired and emotional, I held my daughter and remembered the many ways I watched my mother be brave and was encouraged to do the same.”

Mothers often have to be brave when it comes to watching their children develop and gradually gain their independence. It is a joyous experience for many moms to know their children are growing up, but it can still be hard to let them go.

As Duff held Banks that night, she realized her baby’s breastfeeding stage was almost over. The realization was an emotional one, but Duff reminded herself it was a sign that Banks was growing into a “brave little girl.”

The actress started writing the book on her phone that same night, saying that she had “no clue that it would turn into something that would be in the hands of families, sharing the same bittersweet experience.”

“And I really hope that this can resonate with mothers and parents alike who are struggling with watching their kids take big steps and do amazing things,” Duff said in a video shared by GMA. “And obviously that’s natural and lovely, and we want our kids to do that, but it can be very emotional at the same time.”

“I also hope that this book inspires young girls to reach as high as they can and to know their worth and their capabilities and to just go, go, go, and stand up, and be loud, and be brave.”

The story’s “poetic text” encourages girls to “approach the world with their hearts wide open,” according to the book’s description.

Considering recent developments, it seems the actress may have a new source of inspiration on the way. Back in October, Duff announced that she was pregnant with her third child.

As she prepares to welcome another baby into the world, it seems Duff will have more than enough material to inspire a bevy of stories about the joys and occasional heartaches that come with motherhood.

Duff’s story about her soon-to-be middle child will be available on March 23, but eager readers can pre-order the picture book now.

