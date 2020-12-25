An 8-year-old girl in the United Kingdom just asked Santa for a gift we’re all hoping for after an incredibly trying year: a return to normalcy in the world.

According to TODAY, Samantha Dicken was cleaning her young daughter’s bedroom in November when she discovered a purple letter addressed to Santa.

The note was not long, but Dicken observed with interest that her daughter, Kourtney, had not filled the page with a wishlist of toys, games or candy.

Rather, Kourtney had asked for a miracle.

TRENDING: Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

“Dear Santa,” the girl wrote. “All I would like for Christmas is for the world to go back to normal!”

“I don’t know if you can do that, but if you can’t do that, it is ok. I don’t mind if I have nothing — I do have everything, well, I have everything I need. Thank you.”

Kourtney finished her note with a smiley-face. It was the final blow to her mother’s heart.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked,” Dicken told TODAY. “I knew she’d been struggling with lockdown and COVID. But it really hit me when I saw it on paper.”

Dicken, who has worked as a medical assistant during the pandemic, revealed that the note was “heartbreaking” in light of her daughter’s previous requests from Santa.

In the past, Kourtney has asked for everything from craft kits to tablets. But the 8-year-old was willing to give it all up this year if it meant Santa could make the world “normal” again.

“Now she just wants her old life,” her mother said. “It was just heartbreaking.”

Feeling other families would appreciate the sentiment, Dicken shared a photo of her daughter’s letter to Santa on the “Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas” Facebook page.

RELATED: 15-Year-Old Boy Burst Into Tears After Opening Christmas Gift

Her post went viral, gaining over 15,000 likes and plenty of comments from other families with small children.

“This made me cry!” one mother wrote. “I’m so glad my little boy is still a baby and doesn’t understand. These poor children are suffering so much.”

Since posting the photo, Dicken has received countless words of encouragement and sympathy, which she’s decided to share with her little girl.

“Kourtney now knows that lots of people feel the same way she does,” Dicken said.

“She’s sleeping well again and doesn’t need the light on anymore. She lets us shut her bedroom door. It’s given her a needed boost.”

It seems Kourtney is still holding out for Santa to work a Christmas miracle in the world — one that billions of people across the globe are hoping for too.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.