Last December, a lone gunman opened fire during a church service in White Settlement, Texas, killing two congregants before armed security at the church fatally shot the man — preventing a massacre and saving God only knows how many lives.

Several other churchgoers also had drawn their weapons.

In 2018, The Associated Press reported there had been at least 15 church shootings in the previous six years.

Another particularly gruesome incident occurred in 2017, when a 26-year-old man with a rifle fatally shot 26 people and wounded about 20 others at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas.

With the memory of this massacre fresh in their minds, it’s no wonder some congregants in White Settlement carry a gun to church.

Yet there is one pastor who openly mocks those who bring their firearm into a house of worship.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Baptist pastor, was recorded in a 2014 video scoffing during his sermon at Georgia legislators who had passed a Safe Carry Protection Act that year.

The law made a provision for church authorities to allow their congregants to take firearms to services.

In the recently surfaced video, Warnock — a Democrat from Georgia who is running for the U.S. Senate — is recorded as saying, “So somebody decided that they had the bright idea to pass a piece of legislation that would allow guns and concealed weapons to be carried in churches.”

“Have you ever been to a church meeting? That’s the last place,” Warnock continued, to the laughter of his audience.

Warnock apparently would have churchgoers cower in fear when they are targeted by a gunman rather than have them take control of the situation.

Warnock’s words prompted a fiery response from those who understand just how important Second Amendment rights are.

On Dec. 2, the National Rifle Association released a video of former Navy SEAL Team 3 member Eli Crane. In the compelling video, Crane calls out Warnock and those like him within the Democratic party.

“Evil always triumphs when good men do nothing, and I just can’t sit by and watch it anymore,” Crane said.

He went on to reprimand “wannabe leaders and politicians like Raphael Warnock” who make fun of gun-carrying Christians and serve a party that promotes defunding the police.

“I mean, it’s like these guys could care less about ‘we the people,’ you and me,” Crane said. “I can’t stand to listen to their divisive rhetoric or their policies that destroy prosperity, our freedoms, our liberties and our ability to protect ourselves.”

For a man such as Warnock, Crane’s words are almost too kind.

The irreverent reverend has faced major backlash in recent months for his comments on American military members as well.

In a 2011 sermon, Warnock delivered a poor translation of Matthew 6:24.

“No one can serve two masters,” the verse says. “Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

Warnock, in a not-so-brilliant moment, spouted, “America, nobody can serve God and the military,” according to The Hill.

While Warnock might have used the military as a spontaneous example, it raises the concerning question of whether he believes members of the American military do not also serve God. Is he saying Christians cannot be in the military?

Those who have served cannot believe the audacity of this man who spews far-left political views in a church service under the guise of preaching the gospel. Then again, Warnock’s Marxist and black liberation theology background hardly lends itself to a traditional approach.

Warnock, along with fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, will go against Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoff elections on Jan. 5.

If Perdue and Loeffler win, the Republican party will hold a 52-48 majority in the U.S. Senate. If Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be split 50-50, with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris holding the power to cast a deciding vote if presumptive president-elect Joe Biden takes office.

All eyes are on Georgia next month, as the runoffs will determine who controls the Senate — Democrats or Republicans.

The question is, do Georgia voters really want Warnock holding all the cards?

