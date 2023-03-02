Parler Share
Then-Rep. Liz Cheney delivers remarks during the last public meeting of the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Liz Cheney Gets a New Gig, But Not in Wyoming: Will She Be Teaching 'Orange Man Bad 101'?

 By Johnathan Jones  March 2, 2023 at 9:27am
Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has accepted a teaching position at the University of Virginia after Wyoming voters threw her out of office last year.

Cheney spent her last term not representing them, instead focusing on exacting a political vendetta against former President Donald Trump while serving as a prominent member of the partisan Jan. 6 House select committee.

The former high-ranking House Republican joined her Democratic Party cohorts when she tried to convince everyone she and they were saving the world.

Voters in the Cowboy State did not feel like they needed to be saved by her and her new friends — or from the former president.

People who were concerned by actual issues replaced her with Rep. Harriet Hageman, and most everyone seems happy with the new arrangement.

But without a pulpit from which to shout her message that democracy is in danger of being replaced by the ghost of Hitler, Cheney has no audience.

According to a statement from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, she will now be able to force her message onto impressionable young people.

Not only can Cheney tell young people how to feel about democracy and Trump, but she can do it while remaining near the swamp that is Washington, D.C.

“We’re thrilled to share [Cheney] will be joining us as a Professor [of] Practice,” the school said on Twitter after Politico first reported the news.

Cheney predictably used the words “our democracy” in her statement to UVA.

“There are many threats facing our system of government, and I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy,” she said.

The message was on-brand, so at least the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is consistent. There is something to be said about that.

Some people who came across the school’s announcement on Twitter pointed out UVA’s proximity to Washington, while one offered a perfect course suggestion for Cheney: “Orange Man Bad 101.”

The title of teacher might not come with the same prestige and megaphone as Cheney’s old job, but it is sure to give her a little bit of clout with the only people she seems to care about: Democrats and establishment Republicans who are obsessed with pleasing them.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




