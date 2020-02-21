Elizabeth Warren Explains She Wants To Go Even Further Than the Green New Deal

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Masschusetts said during a CNN town hall appearance Thursday that the so-called Green New Deal is not a sufficient policy to tackle what she believes is the biggest problem facing the world.

Americans need to focus on pushing the envelope further than what New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was willing to do when she proposed the Green New Deal, according to Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat previously has expressed support for the far-reaching legislation.

“What I want to see us do is get off an oil economy and not only for ourselves, but for the rest of the world,” Warren said as she explained why the Green New Deal does not go far enough to prevent climate change.

She added: “I want to see us move entirely to green. And let me say on this, I not only support a Green New Deal, I don’t think it goes far enough. I also have a Blue New Deal, because we’ve got to be thinking about our oceans as well that we need to protect.”

The resolution, among other things, calls for “10-year national mobilizations” toward a series of goals aimed at fighting global warming.

A separate fact sheet claims the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.”

Among other things, it sought to nix oil production outright.

Recent reports suggest the Green New Deal could cost tens of trillions of dollars. Americans could be forced to pay up to $93 trillion to implement the proposal over a decade, the conservative-leaning American Action Forum noted in a study in February.

Still, Warren is moving forward on lofty plans to wallop the industry.

Warren is also supporting a ban on hydraulic fracturing, a method of drilling that involves spraying high-pressure water and sand underground to make tiny fractures in rock to release gas, which can then be liquified.

She proposed a plan in June 2019 to spend $2 trillion over a decade to create 1 million “green” jobs.

Warren published on her campaign website a roadmap for what she is calling a Blue New Deal, which is designed to protect Earth’s oceans.

The post mostly suggests the U.S. expand offshore wind power and end offshore drilling.

