Local Restaurant Delivers Hundreds of Free Meals to First Responders To Say Thank You

There are many businesses that are scrambling in the current climate to offer different hours or amended services to still reach their customers while abiding by social distancing principles. Still other businesses are going out of their way to bless the people on the “front lines” who cannot shelter-in-place and are risking their own health to help people with theirs.

Some restaurants have extended a tasty helping hand to health providers and first responders as a gesture of gratitude, and one Mexican restaurant in Arizona is joining that trend.

Someburros can be found in several cities throughout Arizona. Started in 1986 by the Vasquez couple, the restaurant has grown and is now under the management of their children.

“Every dish on the menu tells the unique story of the Vasquez Family and their first restaurant Poncho’s, which opened in South Phoenix in 1972, showcasing the family’s signature, time-tested recipes for authentic Sonoran-style Mexican Food,” the restaurant’s “About” page on Facebook reads.

“Heirloom recipes perfected at home, with Nana – Isabel Vasquez – lovingly preparing all of the family’s favorites in her small kitchen, as her nietos waited patiently nearby to taste and share.”

As the coronavirus — and the panic surrounding it — continued to spread, one employee who’d been with the company a long time had an idea: Why not bless some deserving people with platters of delicious food?

The idea was a good one, and the Gilbert location ran with it. They decided to take platters to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center on Saturday and to Gilbert Fire Station One on Monday.

“It’s the only thing I can do,” Gilbert counter manager Jessica Hunyada told the Arizona Republic. “When I brought the food, they were kind of in shock. They were so grateful.”

Soon the other nine locations followed suit, pledging to donate between two and four platters of food to health care professionals and first responders. Twenty platters have been delivered so far, feeding over 200 dedicated doctors, nurses and firefighters.

“They have been working around the clock and they might not have time to eat,” president and co-owner Tim Vasquez said. “We just wanted to bring them a good meal.”

Photos of the deliveries were posted to Facebook, where people who were already fans of the restaurant were given a new reason to love the chain.

“Our AMAZING staff took a break from the chaos today to surprise Emergency Room nurses and doctors all over the valley with Free Fiesta Platters!” Someburros shared on Saturday. “Much [love] from all of us at Someburros. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do!”

With all the recognition Someburros has received, the Vasquez family is using their platform to highlight their values and the employees that keep the business afloat.

“Last night, as I finally laid down to go to sleep, I got a little emotional thinking about the incredible outpouring of support from our community,” a post from Wednesday reads.

“Amy and I have received messages and calls from friends, family, my kids’ teachers, their school Principal, and countless others letting me know that they stopped in to Someburros to grab a take out order or pick up some frozen burros and taquitos for home. They are doing everything they can to support us during this difficult time and we could not be any more grateful. Our family truly appreciates it.”

“However … I want to introduce you to two men. Chava, on the left, has been working with Someburros for 32 years and Bartolo on the right has been working with us for 34 years. Both of these men support their families and they are just 2 of our 350+ Someburros Familia Members.

“THEY are who we are fighting like crazy for. Our mission is to remain open so that people like Chava and Bartolo and the many others can continue to work and support their families during this crisis. The community support is working!”

“Thank you so much for supporting us and know that you are not just supporting the Vasquez family, but you are supporting countless other hardworking men and women in our family business. Mil Gracias!”

