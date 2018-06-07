Loesch Mocks Samantha Bee, Says Kim Kardashian More Politically Effective

If you don’t find comedian Samantha Bee to be funny, then the comments made Thursday by conservative commentator — and NRA spokesperson — Dana Loesch should make you smile.

Bee used Wednesday’s broadcast of her weekly program on TBS to apologize for using a vulgar word to describe Ivanka Trump on her show last week.

“A lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter last week,” Bee said. “It is a word I have used on the show many times trying to reclaim it. This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that.”

Bee said what she really felt bad about was that her comment took attention away from the issue she was trying to address — the separation of children from their parents when they are caught crossing the U.S. border illegally.

“I hate that this distracted from more important issues,” she added. “I hate that I did something to contribute to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we’re all white-knuckling through. I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to (the media) than juvenile immigration policy.”

TRENDING: Report: James Comey ‘Defied Authority’ While Serving as FBI Director

Loesch isn’t buying Bee’s apology.

During an appearance Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends,” Loesch said it’s obvious the use of the vulgar word was deliberate on Bee’s behalf.

.@DLoesch: I don’t feel sorry for Samantha Bee, she got what she wanted – this is the most anyone has ever talked about her pic.twitter.com/g9h3yhcIGZ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 7, 2018

“She hijacked her own intent to bring attention to illegal immigration by using this term, and that’s what everyone talked about and they didn’t talk about anything else,” Loesch said. “But this is the most anyone has talked about her, so I don’t feel sorry for her because she got what she wanted.

Was Samantha Bee's apology sincere? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“She used this word because she wanted to be shocking and she wanted to expand her name recognition, but she’s not recognized in a good way, nor do people identify her as someone who is smart or humorous.”

Loesch also criticized Bee for claiming the vulgarity she used to describe Ivanka Trump is one that she’s used often on her program in an effort to “reclaim” it.

“Why in the world, out of all words to try to reclaim, would you try to reclaim that one?” Loesch said. “You don’t reclaim a word by using it in an insulting manner against another woman. That’s not reclaiming the word; that’s joining along with the gang.”

Loesch pointed out that the decision by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to commute the life sentence of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson was based, in part, on a request made by TV personality Kim Kardashian West during a meeting with the president at the White House.

“It’s incredibly interesting that Kim Kardashian has had more effect politically than Samantha Bee has had, and has also had a better impact on the headlines for all the haters out there,” Loesch said.

RELATED: NRA Announces New President to Take Over Organization

Loesch used the news of Johnson’s release to tout the Trump administration’s efforts to make good on its campaign promise to reform the prison system.

“This is yet another instance where the administration is making good on promises from the previous administration,” Loesch said. “Remember, under the Obama administration, we had a lot of lip service about taking the first steps toward prison reform, particularly for non-violent offenses. And that’s what this president has given more attention to.”

By commuting the sentence of Johnson, who served more than 20 years for selling drugs despite the fact she had no criminal record, the president is proving “he’s willing to listen to people who come to D.C. to try to effect change,” Loesch said. “And furthermore, he does believe this is a serious issue.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.