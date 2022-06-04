London's Famous Trafalgar Square Evacuated Due to Suspicious Situation, Police Execute 'Controlled Explosion'

Police detonated a controlled explosion Saturday in London’s Trafalgar Square after police said a suspicious vehicle was seen there.

Tourists who had thronged the spot during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend were evacuated, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Officers are currently at Trafalgar Square, where they have evacuated the scene,” police said in a statement to Fox News.

A hotel near the square was evacuated as well. Other nearby buildings were closed until the incident was over.

London’s Trafalgar Square evacuated due to suspicious vehicle, police conduct ‘controlled explosion’: reporthttps://t.co/ggVpv3rg7G — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 4, 2022

Police later reported that the incident was not terrorism-related.

“We were in the Trafalgar Square area and realized something was going on,” witness Catherine Strina told MailOnline. “Police told us all we couldn’t go any further, we then heard an explosion so just ran — scary times.”

“It was very frightening, we all just ran to Charing Cross station and waited outside. It was a very loud bang, hopefully it was something under control,” she said.

Journalist Jon Hansen tweeted that the cause for concern was a vehicle in the square.

Rushed out of Trafalgar Hotel because of a suspicious vehicle outside. Hurrying downstairs we saw a car with all windows smashed. On our way out of the area we heard an explosion. The hotel had told us police were waiting for evacuation before a controlled detonation. #trafalgar — Jon Hansen (@JonHansenTalks) June 4, 2022

As suspected. The hotel staff told us they were waiting for full evacuation before they did a controlled explosion. Saw the vehicle had windows already smashed out. They rushed us out. 10 mins later a loud boom but no panic or worry from police. https://t.co/jkmeLOl8FE — Jon Hansen (@JonHansenTalks) June 4, 2022

The incident, first reported at 9:22 a.m., ended when the vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck and removed from the area, according to The New York Times.

Saturday’s main events as part of the Jubilee included the Derby at Epsom Downs and an outdoor concert Saturday night in London.

Watch Princess Anne lead royals at Epsom Derby as Queen watches from home https://t.co/idd0APtGZV — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 4, 2022

The queen did not attend the derby, with Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, taking her place for the event, according to Fox News.

Mobility issues plaguing the 96-year-old monarch were cited for her absence. The jubilee marked 70 years since Elizabeth became Britain’s queen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.