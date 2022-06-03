Kim Kardashian Gets Rejected by the Queen After Flying All the Way to London for Platinum Jubilee

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson, flew to London in hopes of celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Instead, they were reportedly denied tickets to at least two high-profile events.

According to The UK’s Sun, Kardashian attempted to get VIP tickets for herself and Davidson to the Queen’s birthday parade on Thursday.

The parade was called Trooping the Color, and it took place at Horse Guards Parade. It was highlighted by Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne riding in on horseback.

British royalty including Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and her three children attended the parade. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also attended the event.

An insider source told The Sun the Ministry of Defense “politely” turned down Kardashian’s bid for tickets.

“The Queen’s birthday parade was the hottest ticket in town as Meghan and Harry joined Kate and William and all the members of the Royal Family,” the source said. “But they were turned down as all the tickets had gone to family members of servicemen and military VIPs.

“You can’t wave the celebrity card and bag a seat like you imagine is possible at Wimbledon or the most exclusive restaurants in town. There are some tickets you just can’t buy.”

The insider said the Royal Family likely has no interest in helping American celebrities attend the Platinum Jubilee events.

“They obviously didn’t grasp that Trooping the Colour is a 260-year-old military parade to celebrate the monarch’s birthday,” the source told The Sun. “But we don’t need American reality TV stars to make Trooping the Colour A-list. The biggest celebrities in the world are already there — the British Royal Family.”

Following the first snub, Kardashian tried to acquire tickets for the official Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, the UK’s Daily Mail reported. Once again, she was unsuccessful.

Kardashian reportedly requested tickets for the party from both the Royal Palace and BBC, who will be broadcasting the event on Sunday. Both entities denied her request.

A source told the Daily Mail she was desperately attempting to find tickets to the event and would even accept tickets that are “not VIP.”

The source added the snub probably came as a shock to Kardashian.

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often,” the insider said. “Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.”

The party includes a musical lineup of Queen, Diana Ross and Nile Rogers, the Daily Mail reported.

English broadcaster Sir David Attenborough was scheduled to make an appearance, along with retired English soccer superstar David Beckham.

While about 10,000 tickets were allocated for the event, some 7,500 of them have been given to “key workers, those in the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities,” the Daily Mail reported. This has made acquiring tickets incredibly difficult even for celebrities like Kardashian.

The Queen herself will reportedly not attend in person, but she planned to watch the celebration honoring her on television.

