Long-time CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota announced Sunday that she is leaving the network, but she indicated that she will be staying involved in the media in some other capacity “in the very near future.”

Camerota, who has been a Donald Trump critic, joins fellow CNN on-air personalities Chris Wallace and Poppy Harlow, who departed from the network earlier this year, according to USA Today.

CNN reportedly plans to cut hundreds of employees over the next few months, including on-air talent, following a round of layoffs in July as the network struggles with viewership numbers.

It is not known if Camerota’s departure is related to company-wide downsizing.

On CNN on Sunday, Camerota said, “Before we go on this very busy news day, I just want to take a moment to share some personal news. This is my last day on air at CNN.”

“I’ve had such incredible opportunities here these past 10 plus years. I’ve interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people, the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager,” she added.

“The journalists at CNN are the very best in the entire news business, and it’s been an honor to have been their colleague,” Camerota said.

“Before we go on this very busy news day, I just want to take a moment to share some personal news.” “This is my last day on air at CNN.” Alisyn Camerota signs off for the last time at CNN. Will you miss her? pic.twitter.com/sOTpDkwjqb — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 8, 2024

She concluded, “It’s also an honor to have been in your homes this past decade through some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes. I’m always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped them get through these challenging times.”

Camerota encouraged people to follow her on Instagram to find “updates on where to find me in the very near future.”

USA Today reported that Camerota, 58, joined CNN in 2014 and served as the anchor of the “New Day” morning show with co-anchor Chris Cuomo from 2015-2021.

Prior to that, Camerota had been with Fox News Channel for 16 years.

Variety noted, “CNN has also seemed not do know what to do with her since she left ‘New Day’ … Since that time, Camerota has co-anchored hours in the afternoon, anchored shows in primetime as CNN tried to introduce new programming to its schedule and worked on special reports for the weekend series ‘The Whole Story.'”

“She has not been seen on screen frequently in recent months. Her husband, Tim Lewis, died in July after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and Camerota revealed in September that she had taken some time to care for him in his final months,” Variety said.

Like multiple personalities on CNN, Camerota has not been kind at times in her coverage of Trump over the years.

In 2019, she argued, “This is one of the very unique things about President Trump, he’s humorless. He’s humor-impaired. This is not an original thought today. He has never been captured laughing on any camera, at any time. He’s never made a joke, at least not a funny one.”

Alisyn Camerota says Trump is “humorless” and “humor impaired.” lol Poor girl. pic.twitter.com/izRZnaiYqp — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 18, 2019

Camerota was also harsh in her assessment of Trump supporters who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election.

“If you are someone who falls for these lies, you are someone who also lost your right to be heard,” she said.

“Spare us Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Mo Brooks and anyone else who thinks that somehow Trump supporters have been silenced. It’s not true,” Camerota continued. “We’ve heard them loudly and clearly for four years, and their words led to an armed insurrection. We don’t need to listen to the madness anymore.”

In a written January 2021 piece for CNN, she argued, “So now, at the end of Trump’s term and after the deadly Capitol insurrection, I think the time for listening to present-day Trump supporters is over. There is nothing that anyone in this destructive and delusional group can teach the rest of us about being open-minded and tolerant.”

