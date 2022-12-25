Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Looking for a Tropical Destination in the Winter? Check Out the Maldives New Floating City Set to Open in 2024

 By Elizabeth Delaney  December 24, 2022 at 7:00pm
Parler Share

A new floating city that’s part of the Maldives is being hailed as a beautiful spot to vacation, honeymoon or even a unique place to live.

The city with the Indian Ocean on its shoreline would be only a 10-minute boat ride from Malé, the capital of Maldives, according to CNN.

The reasoning for a floating city is more than just some fanciful notion aimed at vacationers and the rich.

Maldives has a pretty serious problem looming in that about 80 percent of its land is only slightly over three feet above sea level.

It’s believed that by the end of the 21st century, the entire country is at risk of being completely underwater.

Trending:
Kari Lake Bombshell: Maricopa Official Makes Confession to What Happened on Election Day

In addition to the risk of flooding, Maldives is also at risk for monsoons, which can have wind gusts of up to approximately 93 miles per hour, according to Dreaming of Maldives.

As a solution to the flooding issue, an idea was floated to build a city that has the ability to rise with the tides, CNN reported.

The idea has been called “new hope” for the people of Maldives, which has over 500,000 residents.

“It can prove that there is affordable housing, large communities, and normal towns on the water that are also safe. They (Maldivians) will go from climate refugees to climate innovators,” Koen Olthuis, founder of the architecture firm Waterstudio, said.

Are you planning a tropical getaway this winter?

Olthuis’ firm is responsible for designing the floating city.

The city’s configuration will be similar to the look of brain coral. The capacity for the city is 20,000 residents.

The city will include 5,000 floating structures such as houses, shops, restaurants and schools. These will be modular buildings that are built in a local shipyard. Once completed, it will be towed to the floating city.

Upon being positioned, it will be secured to a concrete hull. The hull will be attached to the ocean floor using telescopic steel stilts that allow for the city to ebb and flow with the ocean waves. Coral reefs will surround the city and help stabilize it and to absorb some of the motion from waves.

Canals and sandy streets will connect the various dwellings.

Related:
Video: Protect Your Luggage if You're Traveling This Holiday Season - Baggage Handlers Slam Bags Onto Conveyer Belt

Residents and visitors will get from place to place by boat. They may also choose the option to walk, cycle or drive electric vehicles on the streets.

The city will be solar-powered, and use deep water sea cooling as an alternative to air conditioning. A local treatment plant for sewage will be located inside the city, and waste will be repurposed as manure for plants.

Residents are anticipated to be able to move in as soon as early 2024.

The goal for the completion of the entire city is 2027.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Want to Successfully Communicate with Your Pet Cat? Start Blinking at Them
Rush Limbaugh's Brother Reveals Key Reality That Led Him from Skepticism to Christian Faith
Shoe Store Owner Gets Last Laugh on Thieving Gang - Security Footage Shows Their Crime May Be Worthless
Country Singer Hit Rock Bottom After Losing His Child, But True Light Dispelled the Darkness
Watch: Would You Want to Board This Flight in This Wicked Alaskan Snowstorm?
See more...

Conversation