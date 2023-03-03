Pastor Behind Hit Jesus Movie Reveals How 'God's Hand Has Been On It from the Beginning'

The movie “Jesus Revolution” has made it past the first crucial weekend in the box office with flying colors.

The Christian community turned out in droves to see Pastor Greg Laurie’s inspired story of growing up in the tumultuous 1960s and ’70s during the height of the Jesus movement.

“Jesus Revolution” garnered $15.5 million, good for third place at the box office this past weekend and more than doubling expectations for how it would do, according to CBN News.

Christian audiences tend to support movies that promote and honor strong biblical values, according to MovieGuide. But even more importantly to Laurie, the movie is having a positive impact on lives.

During a Fox & Friends interview Sunday, Laurie was asked about his thoughts on the movie coming out at such an “interesting time when we’re kind of seeing a revival among young people today.”

“The timing of this is incredible, and I believe God’s hand has been on it from the beginning,” Laurie said.

He went on to point out that he has seen a despondency among young people today, and that he came across a CDC report indicating nearly one of every three teenage girls contemplates suicide.

As for the movie, there was an outbreak of prayer and repentance on the campus of Asbury University, a Christian school in Kentucky, as the film was about to be released.

“You see, here’s the problem [teen despondency], here’s a solution [relationship with Jesus], and it was a parallel time when this movie was happening,” Laurie said in the Fox & Friends interview.

“Jesus Revolution” co-director Jon Erwin was included in the interview and was asked about his perspective on the timing of the movie.

Erwin said there was a desperation among young people in the ’60s and ’70s and that we’ve come into another season in which it’s “a similar time. We’re desperate again.”

The “Jesus Revolution” stars Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee, Kelsey Grammer as Pastor Chuck Smith, and Joel Courtney as a young Greg Laurie.

Roumie perhaps is best recognized in the Christian community for his role as Jesus in “The Chosen.”

“Jesus Revolution” opened in over 2,400 theaters and specifically is aimed at a faith-based audience, according to Collider.

The movie will continue to run this weekend, and more details are available at the “Jesus Revolution” website.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You also can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

