March is often a strange weather month for many Northern states, and Idaho is no exception. Wednesday was one of those weird weather days for Boise as it transitions from winter into spring.

A rare snow squall warning was issued on Wednesday at about 6:35 p.m. and lasted until 7:15 p.m.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 7:15 PM MST for I-84, US-20 near Boise City, ID and I-84, US-30 near Mountain Home, ID. pic.twitter.com/pRb6enRCen — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) March 9, 2023

[6:10 PM MST]⚠️❄️ A heavy band of snow is going through Ada county, reducing visibilities and causing slippery driving conditions. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights. #idwx pic.twitter.com/EIFHqURaPH — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) March 9, 2023

The fast-moving snowstorm included heavy winds that caused low visibility, but a beacon of peace and comfort the residents refer to as Table Rock Cross continued to blaze through the night, according to the Idaho Statesman.

A police officer with the Boise Police Department captured a stunning photo of Table Rock Cross glowing against the night sky and shared it on Facebook.

“After quite a day in Ada County today, one of our officers took this photo of Table Rock as the snow started to fall near Warm Springs and Walling. Have a safe night Boise,” the post read.

The post inspired more than 200 people to comment.

“That’s a beautiful reminder of who is actually keeping watch over us,” Facebook user Winnie Woo said.

“I’ll tell ya, there aren’t too many moments that…a picture will stop dead in my tracks. This one did. That cross on Tablerock [has] meant a lot to a lot of people over the years. I know it is to me. I feel lucky to see it every morning as I drive to work on Overland every morning,” said Jason Cooper.

“Just know that there are still citizens out here that support what law enforcement does on a daily basis, no matter how difficult,” Matt Capps said.

“I’m in southwest Ohio, and have it on my ‘bucket list’ to visit Boise and the Treasure Valley someday soon; your post is heartwarming, inspiring, and humbling. Know that, although we may not live right there, we pray for you first responders as often as we can! God Bless you in your service,” Ed Iverson said.

Table Rock Cross was originally built in 1956 as a result of a rural postal worker who had been faithfully delivering mail along his route for more than 35 years, according to the Idaho Architecture Project.

His heart’s desire was to build a cross overlooking the town, and the community made it happen.

Do You Know the Fascinating History of Boise’s Famous Table Rock Cross? https://t.co/gL9vVC1VkO #LocalNews #BoiseHistory pic.twitter.com/7m4Ad1t9Le — Marco On The Radio (@MarcoOnTheRadio) June 17, 2022

Not only was the cross intended to be a symbol of faith, peace and hope in the community, but it was also symbolic of the community’s anti-communist sentiment at a time when communism seemed to be gaining a stronghold in the world. Communism was associated with atheism.

There have been many legal battles over the cross, but the Boise community has been rather savvy and forward-thinking in taking steps to protect Table Rock Cross in spite of multiple attempts to have it removed under the guise of separation of church and state.

Table Rock Cross is a rather sentimental and comforting landmark to many Boise residents, especially those who find it necessary to get treatment at St. Luke’s hospital.

The cross is clearly visible from many of the hospital’s windows.

