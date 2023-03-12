Christian Artists Descend on US Capitol, Fill Rotunda with Worship, Prayer - 7 Members of Congress Join Them

It would seem that there’s a stirring in the hearts and minds and spirits of some Christians.

“Let Us Worship” and Turning Point USA Faith are two faith-based movements with a heart for worship, prayer and revival. They have partnered with each other and are making their way around the nation to the various state Capitols, as well as Washington DC to inspire others in prayer for revival.

“[This is] our most ambitions and historic revival tour yet,” they said via their website, where they also encourage others to, “Join us in powerful worship, prayer, and hear the bold call for the Church to rise for this historic moment we were literally born for! We believe this is a season for revival for our nation…and we want you to be a part of it!”

This weekend they made their stop at the nation’s capitol.

Sean Feucht, who is the founder of the “Let Us Worship” movement, gathered a few musicians together for a time of praise and worship.

The Capitol became an Altar.🥹 There is ONE KING over America! From the most powerful & important building in the nation – MAY JESUS BE LIFTED UP! 🙏🏽🇺🇸 “Lift up your heads, you gates; lift them up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in.” Psalm 24:9 pic.twitter.com/XjwGqJ1pI9 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 10, 2023

“Surely the LORD is in this place, and I was not aware of it.” THE PRIVILEGE OF A LIFETIME TONIGHT 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GQm3R8Kux0 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 10, 2023

The lyrics, “Revival is coming! Revival is coming…” rang out on Capitol Hill in the rotunda over the weekend.

There were people with arms raised high, some were on their knees, voices raised to the heavens, some were even moved to tears as the presence of God filled the place where they were all gathered in worship.

“The Capitol became an Altar,” Feucht wrote on Twitter. “There is ONE KING over America! From the most powerful & important building in the nation – MAY JESUS BE LIFTED UP!”

He also quoted from Psalm 24:9: “Lift up your heads, you gates; lift them up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in.”

Seven members of Congress also turned out for the time of prayer and worship that took place Friday, and is continuing through the weekend.

Thank God for these 7 members of US Congress who are bold and unashamed about their faith in Jesus Christ! They all hosted worship last night inside the US Capitol! GOD HAS HIS PEOPE IN THE HALLS OF CONGRESS! 🙏🏽🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/KrOIB65wjr — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 10, 2023

“Thank God for these 7 members of US Congress who are bold and unashamed about their faith in Jesus Christ! They all hosted worship last night inside the US Capitol!” Feucht tweeted. “GOD HAS HIS PEOPE IN THE HALLS OF CONGRESS!”

Given the fact that this event is following on the heels of the smash-hit Pastor Greg Laurie movie, “Jesus Revolution,” which followed on the heels of the Asbury outpouring, one might be likely to believe that such timing isn’t just a coincidence.

The “Let Us Worship” movement began in 2020, and has gathered every year in Washington DC ever since then. In October of 2022, over 80,000 gathered on the grounds of the National Mall to worship and pray for revival. according to CBN News.

“It’s really easy for us to blame the government, curse the government, talk about how horrible things are and complain. It’s a whole lot more difficult to take responsibility and say, ‘this is our nation,'” Feucht told CBN News. “We were born here for such a time as this. We have the power to bring a change. We have the power to worship and pray until things change…I think there has to be a little bit of grit and tenacity that rises up in believers again, and to actually believe the Word of God.”

