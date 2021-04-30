The American justice system was established in order to objectively determine the guilt or innocence of citizens who are accused of a crime. A new partnership between a Virginia prosecutor and a national criminal justice organization is now threatening that goal.

According to ARL Now, top Arlington prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti is joining up with the Vera Institute of Justice in order to “reduce racial disparities in prosecution.”

“As part of the new partnership, Dehghani-Tafti and Gardner will be working to reduce race-based differentials in prosecution rates by 20% in their jurisdictions,” ARL Now reported.

“The work is part of Vera’s Motion for Justice initiative, in which prosecutors are given support and opportunities to bridge the gap between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.”

The idea that there would be a specific quota to reach in terms of the percentage of prosecutions by race is patently insane. Throughout the whole report, no argument is made as to why it may be that minorities are being prosecuted at a higher rate.

It seems obvious that one possibility is that minority communities are committing crimes at a higher rate. Instead of exploring this possibility, Dehghani-Tafti looks to be simply assuming without evidence that the discrepancy must be founded in racism.

“You can go case by case but you’re still operating in a system that we know cements racial and economic divides, continues cycles of traumas, affects families and communities and treats people who are incarcerated and their families — who haven’t done anything wrong — as expendable,” she said.

In other words, Dehghani-Tafti seems to have no interest in determining guilt on a case-by-case basis. Instead, she is operating under the assumption that disproportionate prosecution rates must be racist, and therefore she will fight to reduce prosecutions of minorities.

In reality, an October 2020 report from The Washington Post showed that violent crime rates are drastically different in majority-black neighborhoods compared to majority-white neighborhoods in 27 of America’s largest cities.

“As the upward trajectory of crime continues, the gulf between the rates of violence in Black and White communities widened by 106 percent in the nation’s largest cities,” The Post reported.

The Post added that the 2020 average in majority-black neighborhoods peaked at 133 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in July, while the rate in majority-white neighborhoods was approximately 21 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in May.

This shows that there is a large gap in violent crime rates between majority-black and majority-white neighborhoods, which would suggest that more black Americans are committing or being found guilty of crimes. If more black Americans are committing crimes, it would be logical that more of them are being prosecuted.

If the left really wanted to help black Americans, they would try to get to the heart of the issue. Specifically, they would examine why crime rates are higher in majority-black neighborhoods and attempt to rectify that situation.

Instead, they would rather absolve black Americans of responsibility by failing to prosecute them for crimes that they committed.

After all, the only way you can ensure a 20 percent drop in minority prosecution rates without addressing the crime rate is to actively choose — based on the color of their skin — not to prosecute people who commit crimes.

This initiative is just one example of a larger initiative from the left to lower expectations for black Americans. The idea from today’s leftist Democrats is that black Americans should never be held responsible for their actions, because every bad decision they make should be blamed on racism.

A separate report from the Minneapolis Star Tribune suggests that the Biden administration was set to undermine the jury’s decision if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had been acquitted in the death of George Floyd.

“Leading up to Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Justice Department officials had spent months gathering evidence to indict the ex-Minneapolis police officer on federal police brutality charges, but they feared the publicity frenzy could disrupt the state’s case,” the Star Tribune reported.

“So they came up with a contingency plan: If Chauvin were found not guilty on all counts or the case ended in a mistrial, they would arrest him at the courthouse, according to sources familiar with the planning discussions.”

Even if Chauvin had gone through the legal process and rightfully earned an acquittal, Biden’s DOJ reportedly would have arrested him on-site to charge him with civil rights violations.

Now that Chauvin has been found guilty of all three charges brought against him, the DOJ reportedly is going forward with its plan to request an indictment from a grand jury of civil rights violations by Chauvin and the other three Minneapolis police officers on the scene.

Biden and the leftist Democrats he is now inseparably linked with have made their agenda painfully clear. Instead of following the systems of checks and balances put in place by the Constitution, they wish to force equity of outcome by any means necessary.

