Share
News

Los Angeles Residents May Soon Get Reconditioned Sewage Water When They Turn on the Faucet

 By Andrew Jose  July 25, 2022 at 11:39am
Share

Officials and agencies in Los Angeles are examining how treated sewage water can be directly put into the drinking water system.

“There’s been a health legacy where sanitary engineering practices and regulators considered sewage a waste, it was something to be avoided, something to be feared,” Brad Coffey of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California told Los Angeles Times.

“Now that we have the technology … the public, the regulators, the scientific community has much greater confidence in our ability to safely reuse that water supply,” Coffey said.

Under consideration by city authorities is “direct potable reuse,” which varies from “indirect potable reuse,” where recycled water is in a place with environmental barriers such as underground aquifers or reservoirs before being consumed by humans, according to LA Times.

A few decades ago, such recycling was unthinkable.

Trending:
Los Angeles Residents May Soon Get Reconditioned Sewage Water When They Turn on the Faucet

In the 1990s, when California agencies worked on taking advantage of wastewater to replenish groundwater in San Gabriel Valley and the city of Los Angeles, community groups brought lawsuits against the projects, citing the risk of adverse environmental impact, LA Times reported

However, as drought conditions worsen in California and the Western United States, opposition to such projects has “softened,” according to LA Times.

Two wastewater recycling initiatives are under development in Los Angeles County, the LA Times reported.

One is a $3.4 billion plant at the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant in Carson, California.

Do you like this idea?

The other one is an approximately $16 billion plan called Operation Next, which hopes to purify almost all of the wastewater the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant processes, according to the outlet.

“Our goal is really to turn the largest discharge of treated wastewater in Southern California into an engine for groundwater replenishment,” Coffey told the newspaper.

“That’s in an attempt to interrupt, break the snowpack-dependent water cycle of much of California and much of the West … that’s threatened by climate change,” he added.

However, challenges remain in implementing such an ambitious initiative, most notably with the centralized structure of sewer systems.

“We have built a very highly centralized system, and it’s sort of a once-through system,” Pacific Institute Research Director Heather Cooley told the LA Times.

Related:
Intel Committee Member - US Enemies Could Target Individual Americans with Advanced Bioweapons

“We often build recycled wastewater treatment facilities at a low point in the watershed … and all the pipes are sort of oriented towards that,” Cooley said.

Another challenge in implementing the project is ensuring the water recycled is safe for public consumption and adjusting regulations accordingly.

“The key for what we’re trying to do is always protect public health, so when we’re writing these regulations, our focus is on protecting public health,” California State Water Board Technical Operations Chief – Drinking Water Randy Barnard told LA Times.

At present, there’s no way to monitor chemicals and pathogens in sewage water in real time.

Water treatment operators use a concept known as log removal to judge the number of impurities in water, according to the LA Times. For some viruses, state authorities require up to 20 log removals for water to be judged safe.

“We get accused of that sometimes that we’re too conservative, but it’s because we have public health at risk,” Barnard said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Los Angeles Residents May Soon Get Reconditioned Sewage Water When They Turn on the Faucet
Man Requests Police Ride-Along But Is Thrown in Cuffs After Cops Take a Closer Look
UK Buckling, Passengers Forced to Walk the Rails After Heat Disables Train
Hope for Justice: Lee Zeldin Attacker Arrested on Federal Charge
Van Gogh Painting Gives Up Jaw-Dropping Secret After Being Hit with X-Rays
See more...

Conversation