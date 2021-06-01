News
Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin speaks during a mask burning event at the Idaho Statehouse on March 6, in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho Lieutenant Gov. Janice McGeachin speaks during a mask burning event at the Idaho Statehouse on March 6 in Boise, Idaho. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

Lt. Governor Who Banned Mask Mandates Fires Back Against Critics

Dillon Burroughs June 1, 2021 at 7:36am

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janie McGeachin shared on Monday why she imposed a ban on mask mandates while Gov. Brad Little was out of the state, claiming the decision was necessary to “protect the rights” of her citizens.

“My action was to uphold my sworn oath to uphold and protect the rights of our citizens in Idaho, as guaranteed to us in our U.S. constitution, our Idaho constitution and the rule of law in Idaho,” the Republican said during a Fox News interview. “That is what I did.”

McGeachin tweeted on Thursday, “Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state.”

The feud between McGeachin and Little, also a Republican, continued over Twitter on Friday. Little repealed the ban, with McGeachin responding in a tweet.

Later on Friday, McGeachin posted, “When the democrat party is applauding your actions, especially in a state like Idaho, you pretty much lose the right to call yourself a conservative.”

Little accused McGeachin of an “abuse of power.”

McGeachin added another tweet in response to a Fox News article on the topic.

According to the Friday article, Little also said in a statement, “The action that took place while I was traveling this week is not gubernatorial. The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

Little added, “Taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators, and the sitting Governor is, simply put, an abuse of power.”

“This kind of over-the-top executive action amounts to tyranny — something we all oppose,” he said.

Should Idaho end mask mandates?

McGeachin’s actions took place just days after announcing her run against Little for governor in 2022. Many saw the actions as politically motivated.

A post on her campaign website said, “I firmly believe that you have the right to make your own decisions about masks, vaccines, and how to raise your children. You don’t need the government to tell you what to do.”

McGeachin added, “I am running for Governor because I am fighting for YOU. Remember that no matter how many attacks are made against me, it is really YOU who the radical left wants to silence.”

