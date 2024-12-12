Luigi Mangione's Attorney Casts Doubt on Evidence as Case Surrounding UnitedHealthcare CEO Heats Up

The attorney for murder suspect Luigi Mangione said so far there is no evidence connecting his client to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Good Morning America,” defense attorney Thomas Dickey affirmed his position that despite multiple media reports, no legal evidence has been produced.

“We had a brief hearing yesterday, and there is one document — an arrest warrant from the state of New York — which merely referenced a statute. We’ve seen no evidence. That’s one of the many reasons why we’re challenging the extradition at this point, so we can see some evidence and get a little more detailed information about the charges against Luigi,” he said in a video posted on X.

Asked about a gun and manifesto found on Mangione at the time of his arrest, Dickey said, “As I indicated yesterday, I have not been made aware of any evidence that links the gun that was found on his person to the crime.”

“These are things we’re looking to see. Yesterday was fast. Today’s another day. We’re looking forward to beginning our inquiry as to what evidence may or may not be out there,” he said.

“The gun looks exactly the same as the one that was used,” show host George Stephanopoulos said.

“A lot of guns look the same,” Dickey replied.

“If you brought a gun in and said, ‘Well, it looks like that.’ I don’t even know if that evidence would be admissible,” Dickey said.

“And if so, I would argue that it wouldn’t be given much weight. That’s why they do ballistic tests, ballistics, an examination, a test of all that to try to match that. Trust me, they’re going to try to match that firearm to the incident by more than just, ‘Well, it looks like that,’” he said.

Although a manifesto allegedly written by Mangione has been published in the media, Dickey said he has not seen everything connected to his client.

“One of the rules of evidence is, there’s a rule of completeness, so you have to take any writing, any document in its entirety because some things can be taken out of context,” he said.

“These are exactly the things that I’m looking to get my hands on. I’m hoping that we can get that as early as today. Again, I really can’t comment on something I haven’t seen in its totality,” he said.

As for a fake ID allegedly found on Mangione, Dickey repeated that he needs to go beyond media accounts.

“I need to examine things. People put out certain things and parts of different things, but I think any lawyer involved in this situation would want to see it all,” he said.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Wednesday that fingerprints from a water bottle and a Kind bar near the place where Thompson was killed are a match to Mangione’s prints, according to “Good Morning America.”

She also said that the bullets found at the scene match the gun found in Mangione’s possession when he was arrested.

Police said a notebook found in Mangioine’s possession talked about a scenario that resembled Thompon’s murder, according to The New York Times.

“What do you do? You wack the C.E.O. at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents,” one part of the notebook said.

