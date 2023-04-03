Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Date to Support Trans, Does It on Same Day Trans Killed 6 Christians

After a lifetime in show business, a pop superstar like Madonna must have learned that timing is everything.

But when the Material Girl chose to announce a new stop on her “Celebration” tour would be in Nashville, Tennessee, her timing couldn’t have been worse.

And the terms she chose to make the proclamation didn’t help matters any.

Word of the tour stop came in an announcement on March 27, the same day a woman murdered three children and three adults in a bloody attack on The Covenant School, a private Christian education site in Nashville.

The killer, Audrey Hale, reportedly was a transgender who identified as a male named Aiden, and establishment media outlets and transgender activists wasted little time implying or stating outright that Hale’s actions were a violent response to the attitudes in Tennessee about transgender life.

The Tennessean newspaper carried word of Madonna’s announcement in an article posted at 10:18 a.m., about the same time the shooting started, so there’s clearly no connection between the two events.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

But the murderous context and inflammatory phrasing on the singer’s website turned what would simply have been a typically offensive statement into a horrifying proclamation.

It emphasized legislation laws signed in March by Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee. A pair of laws banned what progressives, transgender activists and some media outlets call “gender-affirming health care” for children, as well as drag shows on public property and limited them to age-restricted venues, according to The Tennessean.

For normal Americans, the idea that the government has a duty to protect children from medical “care” that includes puberty blockers that warp the body’s natural physical development, or surgery that mutilates healthy organs, shouldn’t be uncontroversial.

For normal Americans, the idea that children should not be exposed to “adult entertainment,” such as sexually charged revues where grown men engage in exaggerated expositions of depraved, “female” sexuality shouldn’t cause any reaction other than visceral disgust that it’s even necessary to state something so obvious.

But in the world of celebrities like Madonna — a woman who has built an empire on sexual depravity going back to the early 1980s — laws like Tennessee’s are just new fronts in the nation’s everlasting culture war.

Madonna’s latest mission in that war is a “celebration” of the side she has chosen. And just so there’s no doubt about which side that is, a creature called “Bob the Drag Queen” is part of the festivities.

(Note: The quotes below are linked to Madonna’s website, which includes near-pornographic caricatures of Madonna that hold zero sexual appeal, but could well be objectionable to a reasonable adult. The linking is for accuracy’s sake. Don’t feel obligated to subject yourself to it.)

“With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passing in Tennessee and other states, longtime social activist Madonna announced an additional stop on her The Celebration Tour in Nashville on December 22nd,” the announcement stated. (Emphasis in the original.)

“In regard to the over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently before state legislatures, Madonna says ‘the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.’”

Of course, Nashville residents had other things on their minds on March 27 besides Madonna’s celebration of transgenderhood — like the brutal deaths of six in a Christian school at the hands of a deranged, reportedly transgender killer.

Obviously, no fair-minded person can hold Madonna responsible for the actions of a crazed individual — whether “transgender” or not.

But that same fair-minded person wouldn’t be out of line to hope for at least some acknowledgment from the singer of what had transpired in Nashville on the same day as her concert announcement, considering the circumstances.

A little expression of sympathy maybe? Heck, she could even have tagged on some gun-grabbing garbage that would still be acceptable to the leftists that make up the overwhelming part of the celebrity class. At least there would have been some acknowledgment, any acknowledgment, of the loss of life that had taken place — at the hands of a reportedly transgender individual.

But to come out with an announcement of a “celebration” of the insanity of transgenderhood and leave it out there brazenly, without even a blink of acknowledgment that six innocent people had lost their lives in an action being linked to that same insanity, takes celebrity-grade callousness, an utter indifference to actual humans that aren’t symbols of trendy leftist causes.

In show business, timing is everything, and Madonna’s couldn’t have been worse.

