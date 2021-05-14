Let me bring you back to March 2020, one of the most annoying times to be a part of human civilization.

Department stores were met with Black Friday-style crowds will folks hoarding paper goods and nonperishable food.

The sudden increase in demand led to supply shortages, as big box stores stayed open across the United States while many others were locked down.

That was panic buying.

Now take a look at the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which halted the transportation of fuel from the Gulf Coast all the way up to the mid-Atlantic.

The shutdown led to stations across the region to quickly run out of gas amid a surge in demand.

Except the mainstream media has decided not to tell the whole story, instead opting to accuse consumers of the same type of panic buying that occurred last year.

CNN, CBS News and several other outlets have used the terminology to describe the long lines to get gas, which is an obviously important commodity for commuters.

But those who are saying panic buying is the only cause of gas shortages would not be telling the whole story.

For one thing, the narrative that it is consumers’ fault for looking out for themselves is disingenuous.

Not to mention that the Biden administration was dealt a communications nightmare when it was forced to challenge its previous thoughts on the effectiveness of pipelines, especially after canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.

President Joe Biden’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, acknowledged Tuesday that pipelines are “the best way” to transport fuel.

“So this particular area of the country there – this is why we have doubled down on ensuring that there’s an ability to truck oil in – gas in,” she said at a news briefing.

“But it’s – the pipe is the best way to go.”

🚨 WATCH → Joe Biden’s own Energy Secretary admitted that “pipe is the best way” to transport fuel. So why did Joe Biden cancel the Keystone XL pipeline? Pure politics. pic.twitter.com/VRECpwVCUW — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 12, 2021

Thankfully, the Colonial Pipeline has resumed operations and the shortage should be over in the next few days.

Colonial Pipeline can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve. https://t.co/kpWNw0UQve pic.twitter.com/9r5hA2CLNn — Colonial Pipeline (@Colpipe) May 13, 2021

As for the establishment media, they will keep blaming the people for problems that the government and corporations are responsible for.

